Lions sign 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class, including receiver Nate DeMontagnac

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that all seven prospects selected in last week’s CFL Canadian Draft have been signed.

The list includes North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac (7th overall), Rutgers defensive back Jett Elad (15th), Ohio defensive back Pierre Kemeni (36th), Hawaii receiver Nick Cenacle (45th), Regina offensive lineman Ethan Graham (54th), UBC linebacker Chase Henning (63rd) and Kennesaw State defensive lineman Ebenezer Dibula (72nd).

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, DeMontagnac suited up in 40 games with the Fighting Hawks from 2022-25, making 64 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns across 40 games.

As a junior, he averaged 12.53 yards per catch and scored his first career major against Indiana State.

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A 2025 finalist for the Cornish Trophy as top Canadian in the NCAA, Elad played his senior year at Rutgers and made 80 total tackles (50 solo, 30 assisted), two interceptions, three pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also earned an All-Big Ten honourable mention.

In 27 games at UNLV from 2023-24, Elad racked up 141 total tackles (90 solo, 51 assisted), one interception and 13 pass knockdowns.

Kemeni suited up in 24 games across two stints with the Ohio Bobcats (2020-21, 2025), primarily on special teams, where he made five total tackles as a senior. In between, he suited up at Texas State, Garden City Community College and New Mexico. Kemeni is the cousin of Jett Elad.

In 44 games with the Rainbow Warriors, Cenacle caught 122 passes for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. Cenacle was the hero in their Hawaii Bowl win over California, making a 22-yard winning touchdown grab with ten seconds remaining.

Graham played in 32 games with the Rams, emerging as a starter at left tackle in his third season. Graham earned a Canada West All-Star nod in 2025 and caught a touchdown pass against Manitoba in the 2023 season, becoming just the second Rams offensive lineman in history with a reception.

In 28 games with the Thunderbirds from 2023-25, Henning made 101 total tackles (39 solo, 62 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Henning suited up in the 2023 Vanier Cup against Montreal.

Dibula played his senior season at Kennesaw State, recording six combined tackles and one pass knockdown across six games. In nine games at Bethune-Cookman as a junior in 2024, Dibula made 35 total tackles and one sack.

The Lions also announced the signing of American quarterback Kaidon Salter on Monday.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Salter (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) began his college career at Liberty from 2021-24, appearing in 35 games and becoming the full-time starter in his sophomore campaign, while winning Hero Sports G5 National Player of the Year.

Salter transferred to Colorado for his senior season, dressing in nine games and completing 127 of 204 passes for 1,404 yards and ten touchdowns. The dual-threat pivot added 103 carries for 356 yards and five more majors on the ground. Following week seven, Pro Football Focus named Salter the National Quarterback of the Week and the Big 12 Quarterback of the Week.