Lions sign offensive lineman Joshua Coker

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signing of American offensive lineman Joshua Coker.

Coker (six-foot-two, 336 pounds) joins the Lions after suiting up in 43 regular season games with the Calgary Stampeders from 2021-25.

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After spending his first season on the practice roster and making two appearances in 2022, the Chicago native made 11 starts at right tackle in 2023. That season, the Stampeders allowed 24 sacks, which was third-lowest in the CFL. Coker made his Grey Cup Playoffs debut in the 2023 Western Semi-Final against the Lions.

He then started 29 more games over the last two seasons, seeing action at both tackle positions.

Coker previously attended 2019 training camp with the Houston Texans and suited up for 25 games at Rhodes College from 2015-18. Accolades included first -team All-Southern Athletic Association and first-team All-American Football Coaches Association in his senior year.