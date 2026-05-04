REDBLACKS sign National offensive lineman Sean McEwen

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that the football club has signed National offensive lineman Sean McEwen.

“Sean is a competitor who will bring a veteran presence to our offensive line room,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He’s a champion who will contribute to what we’re building on our offensive line and help set the standard for some of the young players we have in the building.”

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» REDBLACKS sign first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» REDBLACKS signs seven, including 2026 CFL Canadian Draft pick Émeric Boutin

McEwen, 32, spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders but did not suit up after suffering a torn ACL during training camp.

The six-foot-one, 295-pound, Calgary, Alberta native has played 132 games over his eight seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2021-24) and Toronto Argonauts (2016-19).

Throughout his career, McEwen has earned various accolades including two Grey Cups (2017, 25), All-CFL honours three times (2017, 21, 22), West Divison All-CFL three times (2021-23) and East Division All-CFL (2017). The University of Calgary product was originally selected by the Argos in the first round, third overall in the 2015 CFL Canadian Draft.