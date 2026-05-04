Ticats sign seven 2026 CFL Canadian Draft picks, including Jonathan Denis

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday the team has signed seven of their selections from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, plus one of their selections from the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

The list includes Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Jonathan Denis (5th overall), Michigan State defensive back Devynn Cromwell (25th), Calgary offensive lineman Brayden Szeman (34th), Concordia linebacker Loïk Gagné (43rd), Ottawa linebacker Marc Rondeau (52nd), Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Aamarii Notice (61st), and defensive end Kyler Laing (70th).

The team also announced they have signed their first-round selection (5th overall) in the 2026 CFL Global Draft, Vanderbilt punter Nick Haberer.

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Denis, 24, is a six-foot-two, 313-pound offensive lineman who is Montreal-born and spent most of his time in Homestead, Florida. He spent his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech (2025), Central Missouri (2024), the University of Miami (2022-23) and the University of Oregon (2020-21). He made 10 starts at right guard at Louisiana Tech in 2025. At Central Missouri, he appeared in nine games, primarily lining up at guard and tackle, helping lead the team to a 9-3 record and a berth in the Heritage Bowl while paving the way for nine 100-yard rushers. He also saw action in six games at Miami. ​

Cromwell, 24, is a six-foot-one, 200-pound native of Toronto, Ontario. He spent the 2025 season at Michigan State University, appearing in 12 games and recording eight total tackles (five solo) while playing 95 snaps on defence at safety and 126 on special teams. He previously played at Texas Tech University in 2024, where he registered 20 total tackles (nine solo) over 179 defensive snaps and 87 on special teams. Prior to that, he attended the University of Guelph (2020-24). ​

Szeman, 23, is a six-foot-one, 302-pound native of Vernon, British Columbia. He made 32 starts at centre during his collegiate career at the University of Calgary.

Gagne, 23, is a six-foot, 215-pound native of Montreal, Quebec. He spent his collegiate career at Concordia University (2022-26), appearing in eight games in his final season, recording 18.5 total tackles (14 solo) and one tackle for loss in his final season. ​

Rondeau, 24, is a six-foot, 195-pound defensive back born in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, and raised in Quebec City, Quebec. He spent his collegiate career at the University of Ottawa (2022-26), appearing in 30 games and recording 122.5 tackles (92 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. ​

Notice, 23, is a six-foot-three, 286-pound native of Toronto, Ontario. He spent time at Coastal Carolina (2025-26), appearing in 13 games and recording 18 total tackles (11 solo), one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. Prior to that, he played at the University of Idaho (2022-24), suiting up for 34 games and registering 60 total tackles (20 solo), four tackles for loss and two sacks. ​

Laing, 25, is a six-foot-one, 224-pound native of Tallahassee, Florida. He spent time at Mercyhurst University (2024–25), appearing in 17 games and recording 45 tackles (20 solo), eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and one pass defended. Prior to that, he played at the University at Buffalo (2020–22), suiting up for 17 games and registering 28 total tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Haberer, 25, most recently spent the 2025–26 season at Vanderbilt, appearing in 13 games and registering 26 punts for 1,219 yards, averaging 46.9 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards. The six-foot-five, 227-pound native of Sunshine Coast, Australia, previously played four seasons at Washington State (2021-25), appearing in 42 games and recording 172 punts for 7,376 yards, averaging 42.9 yards per punt with a career long of 62 yards.

Hamilton also announced on Monday the team has signed Canadian offensive lineman Riley Schick and kicker Zach Copeland.

Schick, 25, was named a Canada West all-star in 2025 and played two seasons at the University of Regina (2024-25), starting at centre. The six-foot-one, 300-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, spent four seasons with the Regina Thunder (CJFL), earning Prairie Football Conference all-star honours three times and CJFL All-Canadian recognition in 2022 and 2023. He also attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, spending time on the practice roster in 2022 and 2023.

Copeland, 23, spent five seasons at the University of Ottawa (2021-26). The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of St. Thomas, Ontario, appeared in 33 games, recording 98 punts for 4,138 yards (42.2-yard average) with a long of 71 yards, while also converting 33 of 45 field goal attempts (73 per cent).