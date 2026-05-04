Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFL.ca’s Top of the Depth Chart series offers an early, speculative look at how each team’s roster could shape up, highlighting potential starters and key position battles ahead of training camp.

A down season from Zach Collaros and a -11 turnover ratio played a part, but there is more than enough talent for the team to bounce back and get to the 113th Grey Cup.

Here is how you know the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been the class of the league for the past half-decade: they went 10-8, made the playoffs for the ninth straight season, and yet you could reasonably say it was a disappointing year.

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QUARTERBACK

Do we see a vintage Zach Collaros season? The team added stars on the offensive line and at receiver, and with Brady Oliveira in the backfield, there is no reason he can’t be his usually efficient self in 2026.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Here is how good Stanley Bryant still is at the age of 39: the Bombers signed All-CFL offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, the BC Lions’ best blocker whose job was to protect the game’s best passer, and you’re still not moving the 39-year-old legend from left tackle. I could list all of Bryant’s accomplishments, but that fact tells the story.

At the age of 26, Gabe Wallace started the majority of the season at left guard for the Bombers, including in the playoffs against the Montreal Alouettes. His pass protection metrics were excellent among interior offensive linemen.

It is going to be strange not seeing Chris Kolankowski at the centre of the Bombers’ offence after five distinguished seasons, but moving Asotui Eli over makes sense. Eli has been part of the organization since 2019, and the team would not have extended him if they didn’t believe he could be the full-time starter.

The always dependable Pat Neufeld is set for Year 12 in Winnipeg after signing a one-year extension this winter. He has made three All-CFL teams, started every game in 2025, and certainly makes life easier for Brady Oliveira.

Signing Jarell Broxton is how you make a splash in free agency. General manager Kyle Walters not only bolstered his own offensive line but weakened the Lions in the process. The Bombers’ offence slipped to sixth in sacks allowed, so this signing made all the sense in the world.

RECEIVERS

Tim White is the second blue-chip free agent Walters brought in to help Zach Collaros and the offence. White has been a monster over the last four years, averaging 1,178 yards per season and 31 total touchdowns.

Nic Demski is as productive as they come. The 10-year veteran is riding a hat trick of 1,000-yard seasons with either six or seven touchdowns.

The only reason Ontaria Wilson may not reach the 1,000-yard mark is the Bombers’ depth of talent and there’s only one ball. After spending the summer in the NFL, Wilson returned in Week 14 and immediately posted an eight-catch, 89-yard, one-touchdown game.

If Tommy Nield is your fourth option at receiver, your quarterback is spoiled. He is coming off both a Grey Cup win and a career season with 535 receiving yards. It was Nield who caught the game-winning touchdown in the Western Final, wrestling the ball away from Lions cornerback Garry Peters.

Kevens Clercius is an effective receiver when called upon. He had a 10-catch, 78-yard performance in Week 6 against Calgary and put up 85 yards on four receptions against the Roughriders.

RUNNING BACK

This one is as self-explanatory as it gets, so I’ll use this space to note you can catch Brady Oliveira in a TV series called Must Love Dogs, which follows him and his partner Alex Blumberg as they save thousands of dogs.

FULLBACK

Did you know Michael Chris-Ike had the highest average yards per rush last year at 17.3 yards per carry? Granted, he only had four carries, so he likely doesn’t qualify, but shout out to his 63-yard run in the final game of the season against the Alouettes, the fourth-longest run of the year.