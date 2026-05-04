Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca
CFL.ca’s Top of the Depth Chart series offers an early, speculative look at how each team’s roster could shape up, highlighting potential starters and key position battles ahead of training camp.
Here is how you know the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been the class of the league for the past half-decade: they went 10-8, made the playoffs for the ninth straight season, and yet you could reasonably say it was a disappointing year.
A down season from Zach Collaros and a -11 turnover ratio played a part, but there is more than enough talent for the team to bounce back and get to the 113th Grey Cup.
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OFFENCE
|Receiver
|Running Back
|Quarterback
|Fullback
|Offensive Line
|Tim White
|Brady Oliveira*
|Zach Collaros
|Michael Chris-Ike*
|Stanley Bryant (LT)
|Nic Demski*
|Gabe Wallace* (LG)
|Ontaria Wilson
|Asotui Eli* (C)
|Tommy Nield*
|Pat Neufeld* (RG)
|Kevens Clercius*
|Jarell Broxton (RT)
* denotes National
** denotes Global
QUARTERBACK
Do we see a vintage Zach Collaros season? The team added stars on the offensive line and at receiver, and with Brady Oliveira in the backfield, there is no reason he can’t be his usually efficient self in 2026.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Here is how good Stanley Bryant still is at the age of 39: the Bombers signed All-CFL offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, the BC Lions’ best blocker whose job was to protect the game’s best passer, and you’re still not moving the 39-year-old legend from left tackle. I could list all of Bryant’s accomplishments, but that fact tells the story.
At the age of 26, Gabe Wallace started the majority of the season at left guard for the Bombers, including in the playoffs against the Montreal Alouettes. His pass protection metrics were excellent among interior offensive linemen.
It is going to be strange not seeing Chris Kolankowski at the centre of the Bombers’ offence after five distinguished seasons, but moving Asotui Eli over makes sense. Eli has been part of the organization since 2019, and the team would not have extended him if they didn’t believe he could be the full-time starter.
The always dependable Pat Neufeld is set for Year 12 in Winnipeg after signing a one-year extension this winter. He has made three All-CFL teams, started every game in 2025, and certainly makes life easier for Brady Oliveira.
Signing Jarell Broxton is how you make a splash in free agency. General manager Kyle Walters not only bolstered his own offensive line but weakened the Lions in the process. The Bombers’ offence slipped to sixth in sacks allowed, so this signing made all the sense in the world.
RECEIVERS
Tim White is the second blue-chip free agent Walters brought in to help Zach Collaros and the offence. White has been a monster over the last four years, averaging 1,178 yards per season and 31 total touchdowns.
Nic Demski is as productive as they come. The 10-year veteran is riding a hat trick of 1,000-yard seasons with either six or seven touchdowns.
The only reason Ontaria Wilson may not reach the 1,000-yard mark is the Bombers’ depth of talent and there’s only one ball. After spending the summer in the NFL, Wilson returned in Week 14 and immediately posted an eight-catch, 89-yard, one-touchdown game.
If Tommy Nield is your fourth option at receiver, your quarterback is spoiled. He is coming off both a Grey Cup win and a career season with 535 receiving yards. It was Nield who caught the game-winning touchdown in the Western Final, wrestling the ball away from Lions cornerback Garry Peters.
Kevens Clercius is an effective receiver when called upon. He had a 10-catch, 78-yard performance in Week 6 against Calgary and put up 85 yards on four receptions against the Roughriders.
RUNNING BACK
This one is as self-explanatory as it gets, so I’ll use this space to note you can catch Brady Oliveira in a TV series called Must Love Dogs, which follows him and his partner Alex Blumberg as they save thousands of dogs.
FULLBACK
Did you know Michael Chris-Ike had the highest average yards per rush last year at 17.3 yards per carry? Granted, he only had four carries, so he likely doesn’t qualify, but shout out to his 63-yard run in the final game of the season against the Alouettes, the fourth-longest run of the year.
DEFENCE
|Defensive Line
|Linebacker
|Defensive Back
|Matt Jaworski (DE)
|Kyrie Wilson (WLB)
|Jonathan Moxey (CB)
|Cameron Lawson* (DT)
|Tony Jones (MLB)
|Evan Holm (HB)
|Jake Ceresna (DT)
|Redha Kramdi* (SLB)
|Cam Allen (S)
|Willie Jefferson (DE)
|Deatrick Nichols (HB)
|Trey Vaval (CB)
* denotes National
** denotes Global
DEFENSIVE LINE
The most fascinating positional battle for the Bombers should be at defensive end following the departure of James Vaughters to Saskatchewan. There are several candidates, but I’ll go with the 22-year-old, six-foot-five, 260-pound Matt Jaworski. Jaworski recorded a sack and a tackle in a Week 21 start to close the season.
We saw glimpses of Cameron Lawson’s ceiling in 2023 when he recorded five sacks in 15 games. A season-ending knee injury wiped out his 2024 campaign, and he spent last year backing up longtime veteran Jake Thomas. With Thomas now joining Winnipeg’s coaching staff, this is a great opportunity for Lawson to take on a full-time role inside.
Jake Ceresna says he is fully recovered from the 2025 knee injury that ended his season around OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. If healthy, the two-time All-CFL defensive lineman will again be one of the game’s most disruptive tackles. He was critical to Toronto’s 2024 championship run.
Willie Jefferson is back for his 12th year in the CFL. His counting stats were down (notably three sacks, his lowest total in a decade), but he still led the league with 16 pass knockdowns and played 18 regular season and playoff games at age 35.
LINEBACKER
Kyrie Wilson returns for his ninth season after his most productive year since 2019. He played all 18 games, finishing with 49 tackles and three sacks.
Everything came together for Tony Jones last year. In one season, he recorded more tackles (102), sacks (three), and interceptions (two) than in his first three years combined. Only Micah Awe had more tackles.
The dependable Redha Kramdi enters his sixth season, all with Winnipeg. One of the top run defenders according to Pro Football Focus, Kramdi had 47 tackles and collected his first career interception off Trevor Harris.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Jonathan Moxey was an important signing in an off-season that saw Winnipeg lose several starters at corner. He set career highs across the board after starting 18 games and will benefit from playing alongside several high-end halfbacks.
Evan Holm, the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, also earned All-CFL honours. He is the perfect combination of instincts and athleticism, highlighted by a fourth-quarter interception in Week 3 when he outraced Ayden Eberhardt.
The Bombers may have found a future All-CFL player in Cam Allen. The defensive back put together a solid rookie season and really came on in the second half, highlighted by a two-interception game against Dru Brown in Week 16.
The three-time All-CFL defensive back Deatrick Nichols returns for his sixth season. If not for teammate Willie Jefferson, Nichols would have led the CFL in pass knockdowns with 13. He has missed just two games in the last four years.
This could be a swing spot. Trey Vaval is arguably the best special teams weapon in the CFL, coming off Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie honours. He may be too valuable to move full-time to defence, but given roster turnover, Mike O’Shea could split his usage.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Kicker/Punter
|Long Snapper
|Returner
|Sergio Castillo (K) – Jamieson Sheahan** (P)
|Ian Leroux*
|Trey Vaval
* denotes National
** denotes Global
KICKER
Sergio Castillo converted nearly 86 per cent of his kicks and was also recognized off the field, receiving the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ and the Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend Award.’
PUNTER
A CFL Global Draft success story, Jamieson Sheahan has been the Bombers’ starting punter since 2023, when he was named Winnipeg’s Most Outstanding Rookie.
LONG-SNAPPER
The two-time Vanier Cup champion Ian Leroux enters his second season with Winnipeg.
RETURNER
It’s a good thing Vaval is only 25, he could be one of the busiest players in the CFL in 2026.