5 options at receiver to win your CFL Fantasy league

TORONTO — With the CFL Canadian Draft in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look forward to 2026, in which an all-new CFL Fantasy is coming.

One of the most important components of the new look is the draft. At a position like receiver, where you could theoretically start five players given the QB Superflex position, three receiver spots, and the National Flex position, the pass-catchers have a ton of value.

To get you ready for when the game launches in the preseason, here are five options at receiver that could make the most impact and help win your league.

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1. KEON HATCHER SR. | BC LIONS

While it’s a tough call for the top-ranked spot between No. 1 and No. 2, Keon Hatcher Sr. gets the nod after an utterly dominant 2025 season. The 31-year-old led all wide receivers last season in fantasy points with 273.8 (fifth best overall), receptions (102), yards (1,688), and target share (24.7 per cent).

It was a historic Lions offence last season, and with Nathan Rourke still at the helm and wideout Ayden Eberhardt moving on, Hatcher Sr. could very well finish as wide receiver No. 1 once again.

2. KENNY LAWLER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

After only finishing with 2.5 total points less than Hatcher last season, Kenny Lawler is worthy of being ranked at No. 1 himself following a sixth-best overall finish in 2025 (271.3 points). The 31-year-old led the CFL in touchdowns (14) and finished second in yards (1,443) and target share (22.68 per cent).

Though Tim White moved on to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team added Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Keric Wheatfall in free agency, and still have Kiondre Smith and Shemar Bridges on the roster. Lawler may have some more competition for targets this season, but he’s one of the CFL’s best at hauling in touchdowns in an offence that passed the ball second most in 2025 (68.9 per cent).

3. DAMONTE COXIE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

There may be a gap after Hatcher Sr. and Lawler, but Damonte Coxie should sneakily be considered an option after the top two that you could draft much later. The six-foot-three wideout was on a fantastic pace before going down with injury in 2025, as he finished with the third-highest fantasy points per game (14.54) behind Hatcher and Lawler in his 10 contests.

Former Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly will be back healthy and leading the charge for Toronto in an offence that passed the ball at an extraordinary rate in 2025 (77.3 per cent). Former Boatman and Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian Dejon Brissett set his sails for Calgary, which is good news for Coxie’s fantasy value.

4. TYLER SNEAD | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyler Snead may have been considered under the radar this time last year, but that can no longer be said about the 26-year-old after emerging as Davis Alexander’s favourite target and the No. 1 pass-catcher in La Belle province.

Snead finished with the fifth-most receiving yards, sixth-most catches, ninth-most points and fourth-highest target share among wideouts last season. With Austin Mack not in the picture anymore, Snead could soak up even more targets in 2026.

5. KEESEAN JOHNSON | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Other than Hatcher and Lawler, no one else saw a higher percentage of his team’s total targets last season than KeeSean Johnson, who broke out in his second year in Riderville. The 29-year-old finished top five in catches and yards, while finishing with the seventh-most points among receivers.

Saskatchewan doesn’t pass the ball at a higher clip like some other teams featured on this list, but Trevor Harris and KeeSean Johnson dominated the middle of the field together in 2025. With some changes in the receiver group, like the departure of Dohnte Meyers, the sky could be the limit for Johnson on your fantasy team.

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