Receiver DaVaris Daniels announces retirement

TORONTO — Receiver DaVaris Daniels announced his retirement from football on Tuesday via social media.

Daniels appeared in 125 CFL games, catching 444 passes for 6,609 yards and 43 touchdowns with Calgary (2016-2018), Edmonton (2019) and Toronto (2021-2025).

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“I have felt the highest this game has to offer and I have felt what it’s like to lose it all,” said Daniels. “But through every setback I found perseverance. I found gratitude. Nothing in life is ever promised. And through my faith I can see clearly now that God was preparing me for what was about to come. Things may not always happen when or the way you want them to — but he is always right and he is always right on time. I came out the other side grateful. Grateful to be on a team. Grateful to compete. Grateful for every single day I got to play this game.

“As one chapter closes I step into what’s next carrying everything this game gave me — character, perspective, resilience and a gratitude for life that I never could have found any other way.”

Daniels was part of three Grey Cup-winning squads with the Stampeders (2018) and Argonauts (2022, 2024), and was also named Most Outstanding Rookie in 2016 with Calgary.

“To the city of Calgary — you brought me back to life when I needed it most and I will never forget that,” said the pass-catcher. “To the city of Toronto — thank you for embracing me and making me feel at home. To my teammates, my family and every single fan who rode with me through this journey — I felt every bit of your support and I am deeply grateful. And above all, thank you to God for never letting me quit.”