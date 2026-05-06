5 Things to Know for 2026: Calgary Stampeders

As the 2026 season approaches, CFL.ca is here to catch you up with the 5 Things To Know series. Each article will look at key storylines facing each team this season, while examining off-season movement and where your team might stand in 2026.

Consistency.

That’s a word that can apply pretty well to the Calgary Stampeders as they attempt to make it to a hometown Grey Cup game.

Sure, they have had some big changes to address in the off-season. Every CFL team does, every year.

But after an 11-7 campaign in 2025, it’s a team that has done a good job of keeping many key players on the roster, while augmenting losses with shrewd free agent signings.

Here are five things to know about the 2026 Calgary Stampeders.

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SOME LOSSES BUT OVERALL A GOOD JOB OF RETENTION

The Stampeders suffered some significant losses in the off-season, no doubt.

Defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, linebacker Jacob Roberts and receiver Damien Alford all headed to the NFL and receiver Dominique Rhymes retired.

However, lots of crew members from a bounce-back season in 2025 were kept in red and white.

Defensive lineman Clarence Hicks, SAM Derrick Moncrief and middle linebacker Marquel Lee, running back Dedrick Mills and receivers Clarke Barnes and Erik Brooks were among 15 possible free agents who signed extensions with the Stampeders.

And consider this too; The Stampeders retained all their coaches from 2025 with the exception of quarterbacks coach Dakota Prukop, who has been replaced by Jarious Jackson.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on just what Jackson’s partnership with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. can bring.

YEAR TWO OF VERNON AT THE HELM

BIG PLAY ALERT! 🤯 Vernon Adams Jr. with a 69-yard strike to Erik Brooks!@WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

📅: @calstampeders vs. Ticats LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/7mgzGDVrOb — CFL (@CFL) October 11, 2025

Speaking of Adams Jr., he had a pretty good 2025 as Calgary’s starting quarterback, no doubt, finishing fifth in passing yardage (4,247) in 17 games.

But there is something to be said about decompressing after a first season with a new team, and heading into year two with the comfort that familiarity affords.

That should be an exciting prospect for Stampeders fans, with ‘Big Play VA’ still well within his quarterbacking prime at the age of 33.

There’s change in the pass-catching corps, it’s true, with the retirement of Rhymes.

But the Stampeders still have the above-mentioned Brooks and Barnes in the fold, as well as Jalen Philpot and Tevin Jones.

If Reggie Begelton is all the way back from injury? That’s a huge boost.

And so is the addition of former Argo receiver Dejon Brissett, coming off his best-ever season, one in which he led Toronto in receiving yards (907).

HOW’S REGGIE? HOW’S FLO?

A rather important part of how the Stampeders will tick on both sides of the ball in 2026 will be how two of their high-performing, team-leading veterans are after suffering significant, season-ending injuries in 2025.

Receiver Reggie Begelton (5,595 yards in 88 career games prior to 2025) went down with a knee injury in a Week 2 game against Toronto. After rehabbing for months, he’s been out on the field running routes this spring. He’ll have eyes all over him early in camp.

Defensive end Folarin Orimolade (30 sacks and 124 tackles in 78 career games) suffered an Achilles injury last September and it is unclear as to whether he’ll be ready for the opening of training camp, and if not, how much game action he’ll have to miss to start the season.

THE RETURN GAME GETS ADDED JET FUEL

TYREIK MCALLISTER MISSED FG TOUCHDOWN ‼️ DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TELEVISION 🏃#CFLGameday on TSN & RDS

📲 Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/JHXAjOk61i — CFL (@CFL) October 28, 2023

A rather large signing for the Stamps this past off-season was that of the very fast and very shifty Tyreik McAllister.

McAllister returns to the CFL after two seasons away, following a spectacular rookie campaign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that saw him then sign with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Ticats in 2023, McAllister returned kicks for 1,037 yards, punts for 602 more and missed field goals for 408, including a touchdown.

Calgary was eighth in both average punt and kick-off return yards in 2025, but the addition of McAllister should help greatly in changing that.

And not JUST that.

When he was with Hamilton, McAllister also pulled in 27 catches for 364 yards and 13 rushes for 52 yards, meaning he can spice the chili on offence too.

ALL SET AT CENTRE — AND THEN SOME

Last year, the Stampeders faced adversity almost straight away, when their starting centre, Bryce Bell, went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in game two.

Enter rookie Chris Fortin, the team’s first round pick in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. The rookie was splendid, winding up as the Stamps’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

With Fortin under contract and with Bell signing an extension last December, the Stampeders are what you’d call very comfortable with their situation in the centre of the O-line.

And Bell, entering his sixth year with the Stampeders, has also played guard and both tackle positions during his pro career, making him an important, adaptable man to have on board.

Fortin is too, in that regard, having played tackle, guard and centre while with the University of Connecticut.

With this duo, Calgary has options.