Football in the air as rookie camps begin across the CFL

TORONTO — The road to the 2026 CFL season officially began on Wednesday as rookie camps opened across the league.

From fresh draft picks getting their first taste of the professional level to veterans helping newcomers settle in, teams took to the field to kick-start preparations for the new campaign.

Clubs across the CFL shared behind-the-scenes looks from day one on social media, offering fans an early glimpse at some of the league’s newest faces in action ahead of training camp.

CFL.ca rounds up some of the best photos and videos from rookie camp opening day around the league.

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Mr. 1st Overall is on the field at TD Place! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RhsFHVBAJp — CFL (@CFL) May 6, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@wpgbluebomberscfl)

Here is the 2026 Saskatchewan Roughriders Rookie camp roster! Available to download/print down below👇 📋 https://t.co/M2G7rX9zdN pic.twitter.com/3NoDa7nqDm — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 6, 2026

LB Eric Rascoe speaks with the media following the first day of rookie camp. Watch ⤵️https://t.co/eP74e5oXKT#TogetherWeRide — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 6, 2026