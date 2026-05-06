Riders sign National linebacker Ryder Varga

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National linebacker Ryder Varga to a two-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Varga (six-foot-three, 225 pounds) returns to his home province of Saskatchewan, after spending 2025 with the Toronto Argonauts. The Regina native made 10 special teams tackles for the Argos last season, suiting up for 13 games.

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Varga was selected by the BC Lions in the third round, 29th overall, of the 2022 CFL Canadian Draft. He made his CFL debut on June 9, 2023 and went on to play all 18 games of his rookie season earning nine defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles and one sack. He built off his rookie year with a strong sophomore season, registering 73 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and one sack. He also played three post-season games for the Lions, two in 2023 and one in 2024.

Collegiately, the 27-year-old played in 30 games over five seasons (2018-2022) at University of Regina. He recorded a total of 129 tackles, including 21 for a loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles. He was named First Team All-Canadian and Canada West’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player as a senior in 2022 and was a two time as Canada West All-Star (2021-22).