Rookie Camps now open in CFL cities across Canada

TORONTO — It’s always a sign that summer is just around the corner when rookies first take the field in CFL cities across Canada.

Training camps don’t officially open until May 10, but on Wednesday teams are permitted to open shop for a few players ahead of schedule.

It’s the first chance for CFL fans to see their favourite team colours on a field since late last year as kickoff for the 2026 season nears.

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Rookie camps are always an interesting part of the preseason. Not only do they mark players returning to action, they hold some key answers to how teams will fare this year. At every camp, players emerge and become important pieces for their new squad, some launching the start of their careers in Canada.

Those names and faces may be question marks when they set first set foot on the field on Wednesday, but the first steps of that journey are taken with the opening of camp.

TRAINING CAMP IMPORTANT DATES

May 6 – Rookie Camps open

First-year players will take the field with their new clubs.

May 9 – Rosters reduced to 85 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. local, excluding non-counters.

May 10 – Training camps open

All nine clubs officially open camp.

May 12 – Rosters reduced to 75 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. local, excluding non-counters

Preseason Week 1

Monday, May 18 | SSK at CGY | 3:00 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2

Friday, May 22 | OTT at MTL | 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 | TOR at HAM | 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 | EDM at BC | 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 | WPG at SSK | 7:00 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3

Friday, May 29 | HAM at TOR | 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 29 | MTL at OTT | 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 29 | BC at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 29 | CGY at EDM | 9:00 p.m ET

May 30 – End of training camp

Camps officially wrap up.

The 2026 CFL season begins in Hamilton on June 4 as Scott Milanovich and the Tiger-Cats welcome Jason Maas and the Montreal Alouettes for a 2025 Eastern Final rematch. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium.