3 reasons why Edmonton could win the 113th Grey Cup

As the 2026 season approaches, CFL.ca has a new series making the case for every team as a contender to win the 113th Grey Cup, highlighting three reasons why each club has a path to the championship. The series is not intended to make predictions, but to showcase the strengths and potential routes for each team entering the new campaign.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks didn’t qualify for the Grey Cup Playoffs in 2025, but the season told a more complicated story than their 7-11 record suggests.

A slow start gave way to stretches of progress, and by year’s end, a foundation of a competitive team had taken shape. Heading into 2026, the question is how quickly that foundation turns into results.

Ahead of their season opener against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on June 6, CFL.ca brings you three reasons why the Edmonton Elks could win the 113th Grey Cup.

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1. A NEW FOUNDATION FOR JUSTIN RANKIN

Justin Rankin emerged as one of the CFL’s most productive players in 2025.

The second-year running back led the league with 1,726 yards from scrimmage and 52 missed tackles forced, according to PFF. With over 1,000 rushing yards and 700 receiving, the most receiving yards by any back last season, he was just as effective in the air as he was on the ground.

“He’s not only what I believe is the best running back in the league right now, he’s also one of the best pass-catching backs,” said Hamilton receiver Kenny Lawler during the CFL’s off-season content capture in April.

The Elks focused on strengthening their offensive line this past off-season, bringing in Coulter Woodmansey, Brendan Bordner and Jordan Murray. After allowing the second most sacks as a team (52), general manager Ed Hervey made it a priority to build from the trenches out.

For Rankin, that mean more even chances to impact games with his rushing and pass-catching skills.

2. DEFENCE READY TO TAKE OFF

It wasn’t the start to 2025 that J.C. Sherritt envisioned in his first year as Elks defensive coordinator.

Edmonton allowed over 30 points in each of its first five games and entered its Week 7 bye at 1-4. Out of the break, the unit flipped. The Elks held opponents under 30 points in seven straight games and finished the season fifth in points allowed.

That shift came with a younger core stepping into key roles.

Joel Dublanko led the team with 80 tackles after taking over at middle linebacker. In the secondary, J.J. Ross and Tyrell Ford provided stability as the unit began to generate more stops.

“We have all the pieces to finally do it,” said Ford. “We’ve got a complete defence… but we’ve gotta go prove it.”

The one area that didn’t follow that same upward trend was the pass rush. Edmonton finished with 24 sacks, third fewest in the CFL.

The addition of Malik Carney targets that directly. The 30-year-old recorded eight sacks with the 112th Grey Cup champion Roughriders in 2025 and gives the Elks an elite presence they lacked up front.

With a second year under Sherritt and a group on the rise, Edmonton’s defence has a chance to build on what it found late last season, this time from Week 1.

3. STABILITY WITH CODY FAJARDO

As much as Edmonton’s turnaround was driven by its defence, it also coincided with the decision to turn to Cody Fajardo at quarterback.

Fajardo completed 73 per cent of his passes across 13 starts, throwing for 3,408 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. By season’s end, the Elks led the CFL in completion percentage and committed the fewest turnovers, giving the offence control it lacked early in the year.

“He’s my favourite player in the world; a great leader, a great man off the field,” said Rankin. “With him leading us, anything is possible.”

With roster turnover elsewhere, that stability matters.

Around Fajardo, the offensive line has been reshaped, and the receiving group retooled with high-upside targets, including Austin Mack and Joe Robustelli, along with Canadian Brendan O’Leary-Orange.

Fajardo doesn’t need to change his game. He distributes to playmakers and keeps the offence on schedule. With improved protection and more options, that’s enough to keep Edmonton competitive. If he pushes beyond that, the ceiling shifts into contender territory.