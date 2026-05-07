5 options at running back to win your CFL Fantasy league

TORONTO — With the new CFL Fantasy on the horizon, we’re helping you get set to draft the best roster you possibly can.

We’ve already looked at the top options at receiver and now it’s time to look at the best running backs to select in your backfield.

A position like running back, where players can get points on the ground and through the air, drafting the right player could swing things in your team’s favour.

To get you ready for when the game launches in the preseason, here are five options at running back that could make the most impact and help win your league.

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1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Over the past two seasons, no running back has put up more fantasy points or gotten more touches (receiving targets plus carries) than Brady Oliveira, making the former Most Outstanding Player a fine choice as the top running back off the board.

In 2025, Oliveira finished second in points per game and first in touches per game among running backs, as he was heavily involved in Winnipeg’s run-heavy offence. With Chris Streveler retiring, even more opportunities for Oliveira should open, especially around the goal line. Given the fact that Oliveira is also one of the most targeted backs in the pass game makes him the safe, easy choice at No. 1.

2. JUSTIN RANKIN | EDMONTON ELKS

Some may be surprised to not see 2025’s rushing yards and touchdowns leader in Stampeders’ bruiser Dedrick Mills at No. 2, but it was Justin Rankin who actually finished as the top fantasy back and third overall player last season.

The 28-year-old exploded in 2025, showcasing his pass-catching and home run hitting ability (great fantasy indicators) by leading the league in big plays (17), 20+ yard runs (12), receiving yards among backs (713), and according to PFF, missed tackles forced (52). The Elks offensive line projects to be much improved in 2026, and given how much Rankin was involved last season – especially through the air – he should finish as one of the top contributors once again.

3. DEDRICK MILLS | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

In a Calgary offence that led the CFL in run plays (40.3 per cent) last season, Dedrick Mills was fantastic, finishing atop the league in rushing yards (1,409), rushing touchdowns (11), and rushing yards after contact (877).

Mills finished top three in total fantasy points and touches in 2025, and there’s nothing to suggest that he shouldn’t get a lot of usage once again in a run-heavy scheme that fits Mills’ skill set.

4. JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS

James Butler put up big-time numbers in a historically productive BC Lions offence in 2025, finishing top three in fantasy points (283.2), yards (1,213), touchdowns (11), and overall touches (299).

The 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent backs over the past four seasons, and with oodles of talent around him, it’s not hard to see another productive year incoming for Butler as the Lions could dominate offensively once again.

5. AJ OUELLETTE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

AJ Ouellette should come as no surprise on this list after a career-year in Saskatchewan last season, amassing 1,222 rushing yards (second), 293 touches (second), eight touchdowns (seventh), and 236.2 fantasy points (sixth among running backs).

The Roughriders were one of the most run-heavy teams last season with their physical style, and with the team being able to bring back their star-studded offensive line, Ouellette’s fantasy value is in a strong spot.

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