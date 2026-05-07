5 secrets to dominate your CFL Weekly Fantasy league

Excitement brews with the arrival of our new fantasy game, but equally exciting is the CFL Weekly Fantasy that we all know and love.

As in previous years, we are bringing you our annual tips to maximize your weekly fantasy success. We can’t guarantee a Grey Cup-winning parade throughout your house or favourite watering hole, yet if you follow these tips, it will enhance the chances of capturing your league.

The intent remains the same: we want you to have fun with your family and friends while using CFL Fantasy as a foundation for your enthusiastic love of the game.

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1. PIVOT WISELY

The value of a good quarterback will make the difference between owning bragging rights in your league and looking up at the fantasy users having good-natured fun at your expense.

Nathan Rourke will be the pivot of choice, while 2025 yardage leader Bo Levi Mitchell and 4,500-yard passer Trevor Harris will enter the season as popular choices.

However, don’t get too fixated on playing the same quarterback each week. Sure, there will be that pivot who sports an extended hot hand, but blindly pressing your luck will eventually get you burned. Be patient and crunch the numbers to find the quarterback with the ideal matchup each week. It’s not rocket science, yet an assumption can (and will) leave you looking up at the rest of your league mates if you squander the most important position in the game.

2. CARING IS PAIRING

Simple but effective, pairing your quarterback and his favourite target can take your scoring off the charts. A combination of Rourke and Keon Hatcher Sr. will usually cause solid numbers yet will come at the cost of looking for value elsewhere.

Last season saw breakout artists in Toronto’s Jake Herslow and Montreal’s Tyler Snead. Both began the 2025 campaign well under the radar but were carrying fantasy offences as their playmaking translated into consistent fantasy production.

This year’s potential breakout duo: Austin Mack’s arrival from Montreal to Edmonton will give Cody Fajardo a dependable big-play element the Elks’ passing game lacked last season. If Mack returns to his 2023 form (78 catches, 1,154 yards, four majors), the Elks could make the West Division very interesting while also rewarding fantasy users.

3. BE WILLING TO GAMBLE

A $70,000 salary cap still assures you can’t put together an All-CFL team, so fantasy players must accept the reality of going off the grid to find a gem or two that can carry their team over the top.

Finding sleepers is great, but don’t overdo it. You will need an elite player or two, so whistling in the dark across the board will leave fantasy players feeling foolish (and the focus of ribbing from fellow league members). Maximize the salary cap because it’s not like the $2,800 left over will wind up in your bank account.

4. INFORMATION IS YOUR FRIEND

There’s no excuse for not being informed. The CFL.ca website is the mothership of fantasy news.

Being informed can be the difference between being able to make the last-minute adjustment to a lineup or experiencing the groan that comes when finding out a member of your starting lineup is in street clothes.

5. HAVE FUN

Winning is a beautiful thing (ask any Riders fan). The goal is to outscore the pack but remember that this is a game. The world won’t end if the quarterback you started threw three interceptions or the highest-salaried player on your roster was injured in the first series of the night.

Yes, neither scenario is ideal, and a low-scoring week can hurt, but veteran fantasy players will continue to enjoy the process. It’s also a great way for a CFL novice to be introduced to the game while learning about the league’s top stars. Every week will be an exciting ride, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.