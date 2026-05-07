Stampeders extend quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. through 2028

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Red and White through the 2028 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Adams’ previous deal had been scheduled to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign.

“We are excited to extend Vernon for two more years through the 2028 season,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “Consistent quarterback play is vital to maintain long-term success. We’ve prioritized getting as many core players extended as possible and, by extending Vernon, we’ve secured another long-term piece to our organization.”

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Adams was traded from BC to Calgary following the 2024 campaign and is now entering his second season under centre as a Stamp. In his first year with the Red and White, Adams played and started 17 regular season games, posting an 11-6 record. He completed 280 of 429 pass attempts for 4,247 yards and recorded 21 touchdowns, one two-point convert and 14 interceptions. He added 40 carries for 332 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. In the Western Semi-Final, Adams completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 334 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for 24 yards.

“I’m very grateful and very thankful for the opportunity that has been given to me and for the chance to extend my time with the team for another two years,” said Adams. “I love it here in Calgary, I love my teammates and I’ve always wanted to play for the White Horse. What we did last year was a great start and I’m very excited to build on that. God Bless and Go Stamps.”

Across his nine seasons in the Canadian Football League, Adams has played 118 regular season games with a 49-28 record as a starter. He has completed 1,433 of 2,219 pass attempts for 20,437 yards to go with 117 touchdowns and 68 interceptions. In addition, Adams has 345 carries for 1,976 yards and 26 scores.