5 options at quarterback to win your CFL Fantasy league

TORONTO — The most important position in all of football is the quarterback.

That holds true in CFL Fantasy, too.

Drafting the right pivot can be the difference between winning your weekly matchup and falling short.

To get you ready for the preseason launch of the game, here are five options at quarterback that could make the most impact and help win your league.

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1. NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke was by far the best player in fantasy terms last season, posting nearly 70 more total points than second place. The pivot arguably put up the best season by a Canadian quarterback ever in 2025, claiming Most Outstanding Player and Canadian honours in the process.

Where Rourke’s fantasy value lies is in his rushing upside, as the 27-year-old not only was dominant through the air, but scampered for the eighth-most yards (564) and fourth-most majors (10) in the CFL.

The combination of passing and rushing in a very lethal BC Lions offence with weapons all-around makes the Victoria, BC native the easy choice as the top quarterback and No. 1 overall player.

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Look no further than the runner-up for MOP at No. 2, as Bo Levi Mitchell slotted in as not only the second most productive pivot last season, but the second most productive overall player.

The 36-year-old led the league in passing yards (5,296) and passing touchdowns (36) in 2025, and there’s no reason to think that he won’t replicate that production as he leads one of the league’s highest volume passing offences with multiple All-CFL calibre weapons around him.

3. DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Outside of Rourke and Mitchell, no one put up more fantasy points per game than Davis Alexander. The problem? The 27-year-old only made seven starts due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Alexander didn’t require off-season surgery and is set to be ready to go for the start of 2026 after recording 2,024 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions last season. The Alouettes did lose receiver Austin Mack to the Edmonton Elks in free agency, but with arguably the best offensive line in the league, plus some upside as a runner, Alexander could be in for a massive year if he stays healthy.

4. CHAD KELLY | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

It might come as a shock to see Chad Kelly featured after missing all of last season recovering from a broken leg, but when the 32-year-old was last on the field he was very productive.

Not just any quarterback, but no player in the CFL averaged more fantasy points per game between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While the pivot’s rushing upside may be limited following the injury, he will be inserted into the heaviest pass offence in the league from a year ago with a collection of talent at receiver and offensive line.

5. TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The reigning Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris inked a new deal to return to Saskatchewan for a 14th season north of the border after registering one of the best seasons of his career.

The near 40-year-old led in completion percentage (73.6 per cent) while putting up 4,549 yards (third), 24 touchdowns (fourth), and only 11 interceptions in 2025. While there is virtually no rushing upside with Harris, he’s in one of the best situations in the league and is as consistent as they come.

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