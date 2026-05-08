5 things to know before kicking off your CFL Fantasy draft

The frenzy and electricity of fantasy football drafts have will arrive on CFL Fantasy this season.

An exciting format that pairs well with our traditional CFL Weekly Fantasy, the ability to build a CFL Fantasy championship contender gives fans a new level of excitement that begins with the draft order.

How to win? Well, we’re here to help.

To start, each team will have eight starting spots to fill, including a QB (that doubles as Superflex), one running back, a trio of receivers, a National Flex, a kicker and a defence/special teams unit. Additionally, each team will have five bench spots and a pair of IR slots to round things out.

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1. THOU SHALT DRAFT NATHAN ROURKE AT NO. 1

Few players across fantasy sports have earned the undisputed designation of first overall pick. Nathan Rourke is among the select few.

Those with the first selection need not waste time selecting the BC pivot, who accounted for nearly 6,000 yards and 41 total touchdowns despite missing two games last season. Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira makes a strong case for 1.01, yet cannot match the weekly potential Rourke brings. Don’t get cute and pass on Rourke, who could generate close to 50 touchdowns throughout a full season.

2. SUPERFLEX APPEAL

One of the most unique aspects of the new CFL Fantasy game is the QB Superflex position. The pivot position doubles as the Superflex, but it also allows fantasy players the flexibility to insert another running back, receiver or quarterback when necessary.

On a week when a player like Rourke is off, that roster spot can be used for an emerging big-play receiver or a quarterback with a favourable matchup. The creativity involved in maximizing the position for weekly points is off the charts.

3. NATIONAL FLEX APPEAL

There’s more flexing: one of the positions in the starting lineup is a National Flex, ensuring at least one Canadian is suiting up for CFL Fantasy lineups.

The wealth of National talent should make filling the spot relatively easy.

4. KICKERS (FINALLY) COUNT

Sergio Castillo and José Maltos Díaz will factor into CFL Fantasy play, as kickers are now part of the 13-man rosters.

The position is finally getting its fantasy due. Kickers have been a strong source of scoring in recent seasons, so it makes sense that their efforts could make the difference between fantasy success and failure.

5. PAY. ATTENTION.

Like other popular fantasy football games, you have to pay attention to your lineup. Bye weeks and last-minute injuries can (and will) wreak havoc on your roster, so maintaining a laser focus on your team is paramount.

A waiver wire system will be available for participants to restock their lineups as bye weeks and injuries arise. Waiver claims can be submitted on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the results announced every Wednesday.

Get the burgers, brats and beer ready for your draft. Start making CFL Fantasy Draft Day a staple of your sports year.