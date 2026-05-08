Argos sign National offensive lineman Victor Olaniran

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian offensive lineman Victor Olaniran, the team announced on Friday.

Olaniran (six-foot-three, 306 pounds) appeared in 29 games for the University of Manitoba Bisons.

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The 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada participant hails from Winnipeg.

Olaniran played in the Dream Bowl all-star game in Texas, a showcase offering seniors a chance to play in front of NFL and CFL scouts.