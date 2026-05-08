Everything you need to know for 2026 CFL training camps

It’s finally here. Welcome to training camp 2026!

The long off-season is finally behind us, and we’ve got a lot to catch up on. Free agency gave us all kinds of exciting player movement, which means we’ve got plenty of big names in new places.

And now, with training camps ready to open around the league on Sunday, here’s what you need to know ahead of a brand-new season.

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SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Biggest off-season storyline: Running it back

There wasn’t really any other choice to be made after the Riders went wire-to-wire as the CFL’s best team in 2025. Now the defending Grey Cup champions for the first time in more than a decade, Saskatchewan rightfully has their eyes on more hardware.

Starting with quarterback and Grey Cup MVP Trevor Harris in early December, the Roughriders went right to work in retaining a large portion of their core. Whether extended or already under contract, key pieces Tevaughn Campbell, Jermarcus Hardrick, Jameer Thurman, Samuel Emilus, Rolan Milligan Jr., and AJ Ouellette are all back for 2026. And with Corey Mace back for year three as head coach, why wouldn’t Saskatchewan try to run it back?

New face to watch: Josh Woods, linebacker

Coming off a title win, the Riders weren’t going to be able to retain everyone. One cap casualty was linebacker AJ Allen, who signed in Ottawa after leading the team in defensive tackles last season. Enter Josh Woods, however, who signed in early February after being released in BC. A perfect fit to slide into Allen’s vacated spot on the weak side, Woods recorded 62 defensive tackles and one sack in 14 appearances last year.

Flying under the radar: Caleb Sanders, defensive tackle

Caleb Sanders is one of the players who has quietly emerged in two seasons under Mace, a former defensive lineman himself. Last year saw Sanders record 13 defensive tackles and two sacks while establishing himself as a key part of Saskatchewan’s defensive front. In the process, he finished the season ranked as the league’s number two interior lineman by Pro Football Focus.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Biggest off-season storyline: Davis Alexander’s arrival

It raised eyebrows last winter when the Als announced their intention to make Davis Alexander their number one quarterback, despite how strong Cody Fajardo had been the prior two seasons. But Montreal knew what they had in Alexander, and it didn’t take long for the rest of the league to figure it out too.

Despite being slowed by a hamstring injury at times, Alexander was unbeaten in seven regular season starts for the Alouettes while throwing for 2,024 yards and 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He then put together three great playoff starts, including a valiant effort in a Grey Cup loss. There’s no uncertainty surrounding Alexander anymore.

New face to watch: Dustin Crum, quarterback

Looking for stability in the backup role, Montreal zeroed in on Dustin Crum in free agency. Despite being just 27, Crum has the right reps and experience for the job with 20 starts under his belt over the last three seasons in Ottawa. Crum also gives the Als intriguing short yardage options, as he tied for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns last season.

Flying under the radar: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, linebacker

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku’s emergence over the last two years hasn’t just been impressive, but it also allowed the Alouettes to part ways with Darnell Sankey over the winter. A 2024 first-round CFL Canadian Draft pick, Cantin-Arku recorded 38 defensive tackles, four sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles in a limited role last season.

BC LIONS

Biggest off-season storyline: It’s Rourke’s world

After recording the CFL double last season as Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, there’s no doubting Nathan Rourke’s place as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks. But let’s not forget where things were one year ago, after Rourke struggled in the second half of the 2024 campaign after rejoining the Lions from the NFL.

What Rourke did last year was huge to repay the Lions’ trust in him. And just as significant was Rourke’s decision to extend in BC this winter through 2028. Doing so immediately takes away any potential distractions and, perhaps more importantly, sends a message to the rest of the locker room that one of the league’s very best is committed for the long run.

New face to watch: Darnell Sankey, linebacker

It only took about a week for Darnell Sankey to land with the Lions after being released by Montreal in December. A Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division All-CFL linebacker with the Alouettes, Sankey has led the CFL in defensive tackles on two occasions. Last season, Sankey racked up 101 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Flying under the radar: James Butler, running back

With Rourke at the helm and a deep, talented group of receivers, we hear a lot about BC’s aerial attack. But don’t sleep on their run game. James Butler was quietly excellent last year with a league co-leading 11 rushing touchdowns and a career high 1,213 yards. In the process, he finished the season as PFF’s number one ranked tailback.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Biggest off-season storyline: One last hurdle

With the resurgent Bo Levi Mitchell at the helm, the Tiger-Cats took a big step in 2025. Hamilton finished 11-7 and on top of the East Division, which earned them a date with Montreal in the Eastern Final. But, thanks to a field goal with time expiring, the Ticats fell just short of returning to the Grey Cup for the first time since 2021.

And the goal is clear entering this season. Despite retirement whispers, Mitchell is back after extending in December as he tries to make it three straight years leading the league in passing yards. With a swack of other extensions, including Stavros Katsantonis, Julian Howsare, and Shemar Bridges, there’s no doubting how focused Hamilton is on ending the league’s longest championship drought.

New face to watch: Wynton McManis, linebacker

It took exactly one day for the Tiger-Cats to pounce (excuse the pun) on the opportunity to sign two-time All-CFL linebacker Wynton McManis after he was released by Toronto. McManis instantly gives Hamilton’s defensive group a boost in the middle. Last year saw him record 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Flying under the radar: Quinton Barrow, offensive line

In just two CFL seasons, Quinton Barrow has quietly turned into one of the league’s best right tackles, which was cemented by his 2025 performance. En route to his first East Division All-CFL nod, Barrow suited up for 18 games at right tackle and anchored an offensive line that allowed just 27 sacks.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Biggest off-season storyline: Taking the next step

After missing the playoffs for the first time in 19 years in 2024, the Stamps rebounded last year with an 11-7 record and an appearance in the Western Semi-Final. It was a solid campaign after two straight below .500 seasons, which were deemed wholly unacceptable in Calgary. But now it’s time to take the next step.

The Stampeders have a solid core to work around, led by recently extended quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. entering his second season with the Red and White. With other key pieces like Reggie Begelton, Clarence Hicks, and Dedrick Mills under contract, Calgary has eyes on a higher regular season finish and a playoff win or two this fall.

New face to watch: Dejon Brissett, receiver

The Stamps were quiet in free agency, but one position they did target was receiver. With Dominque Rhymes announcing his retirement, there was an immediate opening for a player like Dejon Brissett, and the fact he’s Canadian is just a bonus. Oh, and he’s also coming off a career season. Last year saw Brissett rack up 65 receptions, 907 yards and three touchdowns in 18 appearances with Toronto.

Flying under the radar: Derrick Moncrief, linebacker

Derrick Moncrief had a resurgence in his first year with Calgary, which made signing an extension a no-brainer. Ranked as the league’s number two strongside linebacker by PFF last year, Moncrief quietly totalled 67 defensive tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Biggest off-season storyline: An important reset

The Argos took a deep breath over the winter before getting back to work. After advancing to at least the Eastern Final in the prior four seasons, Toronto finished 5-13 last year and well outside the playoff picture. Mike Miller has replaced Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach. Quarterback Chad Kelly is healthy again after missing all of last season. And the Argonauts have brought in some intriguing names to help make this a quick reboot.

“We say reset, not regret,” Toronto general manager Michael Clemons said at CFL Winter Meetings in January. “So, we’re glad it happened. We had a very successful stint there, but now with the reset, we think we get a chance to recharge ourselves again.”

New face to watch: Adarius Pickett, linebacker

Signed just a few days after being released in Ottawa, Adarius Pickett instantly becomes an integral part of a Toronto defence that struggled at times last year. And let’s not forget the most productive season of Pickett’s career came in 2023, his only other as a member of the Argos. That year saw Pickett rack up 105 defensive tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble en route to an All-CFL nod and being named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Flying under the radar: Damonte Coxie, receiver

You wonder what Damonte Coxie’s totals would have looked like in 2025 had he not gone down with injury in Week 11. Even still, Coxie finished with 854 receiving yards and a career high six touchdowns in just 10 appearances. On what feels like the verge of a breakout season, it would be a slight surprise if Coxie doesn’t hit 1,000 yards for the first time in his CFL career.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Biggest off-season storyline: We’re still here

Winnipeg had their run of consecutive Grey Cup appearances snapped at five last season, which had many wondering if a change in direction was in the cards. But when head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters signed contract extensions in November, it became clear the Bombers weren’t ready for any rebuild conversations.

From Jake Ceresna to Tim White and more, Winnipeg added multiple big names in free agency. That went along with key extensions to core members Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski, Stanley Bryant, Evan Holm, and Deatrick Nichols, among others. With future Hall of Famer Zach Collaros still under centre, the Blue Bombers feel like their championship window remains wide open.

New face to watch: Jarell Broxton, offensive line

Of all the big names added in Winnipeg, you can make a strong argument Jarell Broxton is the most significant. The anchor of the league’s best offensive line last season, Broxton helped BC allow just 20 sacks. Offensive line was an area the Bombers wanted to address over the off-season, and you can’t get much better than Broxton, who was ranked as PFF’s top left tackle in 2025.

Flying under the radar: Willie Jefferson, defensive end

It’s crazy to think one of the best edge rushers in league history could fly under the radar. But now 35 years old, Willie Jefferson doesn’t get mentioned as prominently as he once did. That’s perfectly fine with Winnipeg, because they know how much of a factor Jefferson remains. Jefferson racked up 15 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble last year.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Biggest off-season storyline: The Dinwiddie era begins

After making the playoffs in 2024, the REDBLACKS took a step back with a 4-14 record last year. And with just one post-season appearance in the last six years, Ottawa opted to make a big change with the surprise hiring of Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach and general manager.

It’s a good bet, too. Dinwiddie joins the REDBLACKS after compiling a 51-35 record over five seasons in Toronto to go along with two Grey Cup wins and four Eastern Final appearances. With returning to the playoffs the immediate goal, Dinwiddie has been busy in his GM role, too, adding players like CJ Reavis, AJ Allen, and Ayden Eberhardt in free agency.

New face to watch: Greg Bell, running back

One thing holding Ottawa back in 2025 was the lack of an explosive rushing attack. The decision to add Greg Bell on a two-year contract in free agency directly addresses that. Bell established himself as one of the league’s most effective tailbacks last season, recording 1,038 rushing yards to go along with five touchdowns. Bell was also one of the league’s most productive running backs in the passing game, finishing with 426 receiving yards and another touchdown.

Flying under the radar: Dru Brown, quarterback

You don’t usually get starting quarterbacks flying under the radar. But you can understand why Dru Brown might be, as he was only able to start nine of Ottawa’s 18 games last season. But with quarterback whisperer Dinwiddie in the fold, it won’t surprise anyone if Brown returns to his 2024 form when he went 8-6-1 as a starter.

EDMONTON ELKS

Biggest off-season storyline: The drought ends now

There’s only one goal for the Elks in 2026, and that’s to return to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. And after some solid groundwork laid last year under first-year head coach Mark Kilam, it feels like things are pointed in the right direction. Add in some significant additions in free agency and you can understand why the optimism is high in Edmonton.

“We figured out who we wanted to be and what our identity was and how to play to that identity toward the back half of last season,” Kilam told CFL.ca earlier in the off-season. “We started in a hole, so we were in the chase pack for the majority of the year, but we embraced that mentality. It’s on us to have a great off-season and training camp so we can start faster.”

New face to watch: Malik Carney, defensive end

Landing Malik Carney on a two-year contract in free agency is an absolute home run for the Elks. One of the league’s most feared edge rushers, Carney is coming off a career season with Saskatchewan in 2025. Last year saw Carney record 39 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble while finishing as PFF’s number two ranked defensive end.

Flying under the radar: Nick Anderson, linebacker

After being named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024, Nick Anderson was only able to appear in seven games with Edmonton last season. Even still, he recorded 41 defensive tackles and one sack and was very effective when healthy. With a frustrating sophomore year behind him, don’t sleep on a big bounce back from Anderson in 2026.