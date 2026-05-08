Ticats sign American defensive end Mitchell Agude

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday the team has signed American defensive end Mitchell Agude.

Agude, 27, was selected by the Houston Gamblers in the 2026 UFL Draft after spending the past three seasons with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins (2023) and Detroit Lions (2023-25).

The six-foot-four, 262-pound native of Corona, California appeared in four regular season games with Detroit in 2024, recording three tackles and one forced fumble. He also registered 17 tackles and one quarterback hit in seven preseason games with the Lions from 2024-25.

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Prior to joining Detroit, Agude signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2023, tallying five tackles, one quarterback hit and one sack in three preseason games with the Dolphins.

Collegiately, Agude played at Miami (2022), UCLA (2020-21) and Riverside City College (2017-18), totalling 184 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, six pass breakups, 10 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 51 career games.