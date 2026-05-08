Top of the Depth Chart for 2026: Toronto Argonauts

Now, after the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie to Ottawa, the Argos prepare for a new era under head coach Mike Miller , who’ll guide a team that has added talent via free agency and the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

After a four-year run that saw the Toronto Argonauts go 46-22 in the regular season and win two Grey Cups, the team went 5-13 in 2025 amidst injury to key players.

CFL.ca’s Top of the Depth Chart series offers an early, speculative look at how each team’s roster could shape up, highlighting potential starters and key position battles ahead of training camp.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

All eyes will be on the health of Chad Kelly, who hasn’t played a down of professional football in about a year and a half. New coach Mike Miller believes Kelly can regain his 2023 MOP form after breaking his right leg in the 2024 Eastern Final. The team can take comfort in the fact they have one of the league’s best backups in Nick Arbuckle, who threw for over 4,300 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Beyond the quarterback position, the biggest question mark going into training camp is who will emerge as the Week 1 starters at both tackle positions. Brandon Kemp played eight games last year and, at six-foot-seven and 310 pounds, has the prototypical build for the position.

Ryan Hunter had a tough 2025 season. In mid-July, the 2024 CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman was hit by a car, which thankfully only kept him out of action for eight weeks. It was only two years ago that he was a major reason why Toronto had one of the most dangerous offences in the game, finishing second in rushing.

Peter Nicastro is the heart of the Argonauts’ offensive line, having started 53 of the past 54 games. Despite a losing season and injuries across the offensive line, it can easily be overlooked that Toronto actually finished third in offensive points scored. Nicastro deserves plenty of credit for that.

Dakoda Shepley is back after spending the past six years in the NFL, most recently with the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not alone in being curious about what the ceiling is for the former fifth overall pick in the 2018 CFL Canadian Draft.

Joshua Donovan represents a group of several American tackles hoping to win one of two spots. Donovan played 17 games for Montreal in 2024 and, at just 26 years old, still has plenty of runway ahead of him if he can lock down this spot.

RECEIVER

It’s hard to think of many players who experienced a greater leap in their second season than Kevin Mital. Kevin went from being the fifth overall pick in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft to becoming the fifth receiver in Argonauts history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He tied BC Lions receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. for the most catches in the league with 102.

Speaking of Hatcher, Damonte Coxie finished second to him in receiving yards per game. If not for injury, Coxie likely would have surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. One of the best big-play threats in the game, Damonte finished fourth in both yards per catch and receptions of 30-plus yards.

Argonauts fans should be excited to once again get a full season from Makai Polk. In 2024, his first year in the league, Makai led the team with 1,024 receiving yards, was named an East Division All-CFL receiver and earned the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie award. After spending the first half of 2025 in the NFL, Polk returned to the Boatmen and barely skipped a beat, posting 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in his first two games.

From Week 10 to Week 17, Jake Herslow was a CFL Fantasy darling with 40 receptions for 574 yards and a ridiculous nine touchdowns.

David Ungerer III is coming off his best season in the league, amassing 53 receptions for 653 yards and two touchdowns. The six-year veteran brings excellent National depth to the position.

RUNNING BACK

For the Argonauts’ offence to become dangerous again, they will need Spencer Brown to take a significant leap from his 314-yard rookie rushing season. The team’s inability to run the ball does not fall squarely on Brown, far from it, but a return to the playoffs for Toronto will only come with an improved run-pass balance.

FULLBACK

This position is still in flux, but keep an eye on Global defensive tackle and special teams contributor Thiadric Hansen for this role.