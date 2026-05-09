REDBLACKS sign American defensive lineman Bryce Cage

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Saturday that the team has signed American defensive lineman Bryce Cage.

Cage most recently wrapped up his collegiate career at Grambling State where he played 24 games over two seasons (2024-25), registering 112 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and nine quarterback sacks.

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He played one season at Texas State (2023) where he posted six total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Cage began his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana where suited up in 16 games over two seasons (2021-22), registering 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks.