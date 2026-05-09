Cutdown Tracker: CFL teams make their first rounds of cuts

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this first round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 85 players, excluding non-counters. They have until 11:59 p.m. local on Saturday, May 9 to announce their cuts. Each team’s list will be posted when they become official leading up to the deadline.

RELATED

» Get ready for the 2026 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy tickets for the 2026 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

On Sunday, May 10, training camps will fully open across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 18, when the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Calgary Stampeders at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The 2026 CFL season kicks off on June 4 as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hamilton Stadium.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: Coming soon

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Coming soon

BC LIONS

Released: offensive lineman Josh Castro*, defensive back Jamorri Colson*, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.*, defensive back Joe Foucha*, wide receiver Jared Gipson*, offensive lineman Kaiden Kertnopf, offensive lineman Connor Klassen, defensive back Tyrell Raby*, defensive lineman Ezekiel Vandenburgh*, defensive lineman D.J. Walden*

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: offensive lineman Gabe Brown*, offensive lineman Chaz Neal*, receiver TJ Speight*, receiver Latreal Jones*, receiver Mathew Sexton*, quarterback Matt Morrissey*, running back Julian Gray*, running back Marquez Cooper*, defensive lineman TJ Jackson*, defensive lineman Marcel Walker-Burgess*, defensive lineman Jordan Smith*, defensive lineman Josh Pearcy*, linebacker Bo Spearman*, defensive back Jordan Wright*, defensive back Quenton Meeks*, defensive back Iverson Brown*

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: Coming soon



CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: Coming soon

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: Coming soon

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Coming soon

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: Coming soon