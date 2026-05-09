Stamps sign American receiver Nunu Whatley

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Nunu Whatley, the team announced on Saturday.

Whatley spent his senior season in 2025 at Arizona. In 13 starts over 13 games with the Wildcats, he registered 41 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns and added eight carries for 36 yards and one score. Whatley was an all-Big 12 honourable mention at Arizona.

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Whatley played his first three collegiate seasons (2022-24) at Chattanooga, making 108 catches for 1,810 yards with 12 touchdowns. He was named to the Southern Conference’s all-freshman team in 2022 and was second-team all-Southern Conference for the 2023 season.