Elks sign two CFL Canadian Draft picks, including Benjamin Sangmuah

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Benjamin Sangmuah and National defensive back Jaxxon Brashear, the club announced Monday.

Sangmuah (six-foot-three, 205 pounds) was the Elks second-round pick (12th overall) in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft. He heads to Edmonton after four years with the University of British Columbia (2022-2026).

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The Scarborough, ON native played in 41 games for the Thunderbirds, where he recorded 162 total tackles (95 solo, 67 assisted), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, and 29 passes defended.

The lengthy defender recently ran a 4.44 second forty-yard dash at his UBC pro day. Sangmuah heads to Elks camp after having accepted an NFL mini-camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brashear (six-foot-one, 220 pounds) joins the Elks after a four-year career at the University of Ottawa (2022-2026). As a member of the Gee-Gees, Brashear suited up for 29 games where he recorded 87 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

The Neuville, QC native is notably the son of former NHL player Donald Brashear.