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News May 11, 2026

The road to the 113th Grey Cup starts now with CFL training camp underway

BlueBombers.com

TORONTO — CFL training camps are officially underway, with all nine teams opening main camp on Sunday as preparations for the 2026 season continue to ramp up across the country.

After months of roster moves, free agency signings, draft picks, and rookie camps, veterans and newcomers alike are now together on the field competing for roster spots and building toward the start of the regular season on June 4. From established stars returning to action to first-year players getting their first taste of CFL main camp, there was no shortage of storylines as teams opened practices from coast to coast.

Naturally, social media captured all of it.

CFL.ca brings you some of the best moments from around the league as teams officially kicked off training camp.

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