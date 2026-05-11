The road to the 113th Grey Cup starts now with CFL training camp underway

TORONTO — CFL training camps are officially underway, with all nine teams opening main camp on Sunday as preparations for the 2026 season continue to ramp up across the country.

After months of roster moves, free agency signings, draft picks, and rookie camps, veterans and newcomers alike are now together on the field competing for roster spots and building toward the start of the regular season on June 4. From established stars returning to action to first-year players getting their first taste of CFL main camp, there was no shortage of storylines as teams opened practices from coast to coast.

Naturally, social media captured all of it.

CFL.ca brings you some of the best moments from around the league as teams officially kicked off training camp.

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Davis Alexander says he’s 100 percent healthy right now and he’s looking to take his game to the next level. The latest from training camp by @joeyalfieri : https://t.co/Zp5FbX9VoN pic.twitter.com/DYCVNMRvLf — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 11, 2026

Day 1 in the books pic.twitter.com/tN1xwBgtnr — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 10, 2026

full media from day one of training camp is available at our YouTube channel ‼️ hear from HC Ryan Dinwiddie and QB1 Dru Brown 🎥 | https://t.co/CKA1zA3KxP — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 11, 2026

It’s not 2025 anymore. It’s a new season and we get an opportunity to be better this year. Hear more from Trevor Harris as he speaks to the media after day 1 of main camp! 📺 https://t.co/0r7PoHK30Z pic.twitter.com/VRFvGFbH2u — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 11, 2026

To have those guys from the province of Saskatchewan… you don’t have to tell them what it means to wear green and white. Hear more from Head Coach, Corey Mace as he speaks to the media after day 1 of main camp! 📺 https://t.co/FV254a3DE2 pic.twitter.com/tVBkl61Fmb — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 11, 2026

REC Dejon Brissett speaks with the media following the first day of training camp. Watch ⤵️https://t.co/DqU7g3mQnn#TogetherWeRide — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 10, 2026

General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson addresses the media following Day 1 of training camp. Watch ⤵️https://t.co/AxsSNLKUpS#TogetherWeRide — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 10, 2026

Continuity, competition, and reunions. Get the full Edmonton Elks Training Camp Report 👇#GoElkshttps://t.co/sFkB3jUlp1 — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 10, 2026