Tickets to the 113th Grey Cup now on sale

CALGARY — The moment has arrived. Tickets to the 113th Grey Cup are officially on sale now, giving football fans across the country the opportunity to be part of one of Canada’s most iconic sporting events.

Taking place November 15, 2026 at McMahon Stadium, with kickoff at 5:00 p.m. MST, the 113th Grey Cup will cap off an unforgettable week as Calgary hosts the Cenovus Energy 2026 Grey Cup Festival from November 11–14 at Stampede Park, a city-wide celebration bringing fans together from coast to coast.

“This is more than just a game, it’s a moment for our city and our country to come together,” said Deborah Yedlin, Co-Chair of the 2026 Grey Cup Festival. “The Grey Cup has a unique way of bringing people together, and Calgary is ready to welcome fans from across Canada to share in an experience that is rooted in connection, tradition, and community.”

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Tickets are almost 50 per cent sold out which means demand is expected to be high as fans look to be part of the action live at McMahon Stadium.

“The Grey Cup is what every CFL player and fan looks forward to all season long,” said Jay McNeil, President of the Calgary Stampeders. “To host it here in Calgary is incredibly special. We’re excited to see fans from across the country come together and create an atmosphere that will be unforgettable.”

Beyond the game, the Grey Cup Festival will transform Calgary into a national stage, featuring concerts, fan experiences, team parties, and family events across Stampede Park.

“The Grey Cup Festival is one of the country’s most anticipated events and Calgary is ready to welcome fans from coast to coast,” said Alisha Reynolds, President & CEO of Tourism Calgary. “Both visitors and locals will have the opportunity to experience Calgary’s iconic hospitality and culture while being part of this week-long celebration that should be on everyone’s bucket list.”

Tickets for the 113th Grey Cup are available now at greycup2026.com/stamps. To create an inclusive and welcoming experience for all fans, including those with physical and intellectual disabilities, accessible seating options are available for purchase through direct support of customer service representatives to ensure every guest can find the option that works best for them. To inquire, please contact customerservice@stampeders.com or call 403.289.0258.

Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats and be part of Canada’s biggest celebration of sport.