5 Things to Know for 2026: Ottawa REDBLACKS

As the 2026 season approaches, CFL.ca is here to catch you up with the 5 Things To Know series. Each article will look at key storylines facing each team this season, while examining off-season movement and where your team might stand in 2026.

No team was quite as busy as the Ottawa REDBLACKS this off-season, indicating that the last few seasons haven’t been up to standard in the nation’s capital.

The team didn’t just tweak things, they practically hit reset.

First came new leadership with the hiring of Ryan Dinwiddie as the team’s general manager and head coach. Then came a free agent frenzy and roster reconstruction.

After a 4-14 season and missing the playoffs in 2025, that level of change was expected.

Will it all come together in 2026? That remains to be seen, but until then, here are five things to know about the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

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1. A WINNING PEDIGREE ARRIVES IN OTTAWA

Ryan Dinwiddie was named GM and head coach last November, bringing a winning pedigree to Ottawa. As a head coach with the Toronto Argonauts, Dinwiddie captured two Grey Cups (2022, 2024), won the East Division three times, appeared in four Eastern Finals and guided the Argos to a franchise record 16-win season in 2023.

But there’s more to what the new head coach brings.

“That dude loves football and there’s no one that can take that from him,” said linebacker AJ Allen at the CFL’s off-season content capture in April. “He’s passionate with his wins, he’s passionate with his losses.”

Ottawa has made the playoffs just once (2024) since 2018. Will Dinwiddie be the one to make them a contender again?

2. PATIENCE WILL BE REQUIRED

Anywhere you look on the REDBLACKS’ roster, you’re bound to see a new name. Nyles Morgan, C.J. Reavis, Brian Cole II, Brett Lauther, Dylan Wynn, Demerio Houston, Greg Bell, Ayden Eberhardt, Habakkuk Baldonado, Jake Maier, the list goes on. Ottawa wasn’t shy about making changes to their team this off-season.

With so many new faces in key spots, building chemistry will be just as important as talent to start the season.

“Give us three games where we’re all playing together, and then you’re gonna be able to either see some issues or see some real progress,” said Allen. “The only way to get better at football is by playing football. I don’t care what anybody says about off-season work yada, yada, yada. Training Camp is great, but you’re playing each other. Give us three (regular season) games before you start judging us too harshly.”

The defensive additions will be especially important after Ottawa finished second-last in points allowed (29.8 per game) and forced just 30 turnovers (last in CFL).

3. ALLEN TAKES ON A LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE

Perhaps the biggest off-season signing for the REDBLACKS was the addition of linebacker A.J. Allen, who arrives in Ottawa with expectations to take on a leadership role.

“It’s my first time doing this (being a leader) and I’m okay to admit that,” Allen admitted. “I don’t know what that looks like. I’m not necessarily sure what is going to be required of me as of right now. Every team is different. Maybe they need a lead by example (kind of guy). Maybe they need a more communicative person. Who knows, but I think it’s gonna be my job to figure that out.”

His four years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders gave Allen plenty of examples to learn from as he shapes his own leadership style within Ottawa’s defence. One of the players who stood out was fellow linebacker Jameer Thurman, especially for his communication. Former CFL linebacker and current Riders’ assistant director of player personnel Larry Dean also left a lasting impression. And when it comes to passion and motivation, Allen looked no further than his head coach Corey Mace.

His play has already spoken for itself, finishing in the top 10 in the CFL in total defensive plays (109). The linebacker can play in the box against the run and in coverage, and can pressure quarterbacks as a blitzer, as evidenced by his four sacks, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and five knockdowns last season.

With plenty of leaders to use as the blue (or RED-and-BLACK) print, Allen’s development should only grow as he settles into Ottawa.

4. RUN THE ROCK

Greg Bell breaks out for 15 yards to end Q1. 🗓️: Eastern Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, TSN2, RDS

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WLFKoTJnUy — CFL (@CFL) November 8, 2025

William Stanback and Daniel Adeboboye ran the football for Ottawa by committee in 2025. Stanback took the majority of the handoffs, tallying 698 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, but the team struggled to maintain a consistent run game.

Now enter Greg Bell.

Bell was the feature back in Hamilton last season and was one of six running backs to pass the 1k mark (1,038). He also added five touchdowns and tallied 5.6 yards per carry in 15 games in his breakout campaign. The 27-year-old is also dangerous in the passing game, adding 426 receiving yards to his resume in 2025.

If Ottawa wants to make some noise in the East Division, establishing the run game will be priority No. 1 and the addition of Bell gives them a physical back to wear down defences and control the tempo.

5. THE OFFENCE RUNS THROUGH DRU

Injuries plagued Dru Brown last season, with the quarterback playing in just 11 games. But when he is in the huddle, he brings a totally different energy to the REDBLACKS.

Dinwiddie has a knack for bringing out the best in quarterbacks, just look at Bo Levi Mitchell, Nick Arbuckle and Chad Kelly. With a full, healthy season, the sky really is the limit for Brown.

He has the pieces around him to succeed, too. Brown has two 1,000-yard receivers at his disposal, with Justin Hardy signing an extension before hitting free agency this year and Eugene Lewis adding an extra year to his deal. Brown also has the arm to stretch the field and adding Eberhardt gives Ottawa another explosive, vertical threat after the former Lion averaged 19.2 yards per catch in 2025.