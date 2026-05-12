5 Things to Know for 2026: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

As the 2026 season approaches, CFL.ca is here to catch you up with the 5 Things To Know series. Each article will look at key storylines facing each team this season, while examining off-season movement and where your team might stand in 2026.

It turns out what Zach Collaros had to say in early November was all we needed to know about this season in Winnipeg.

“I don’t think it’s the end of an era,” Collaros said on locker clean-out day a few days after the Blue Bombers fell 42-33 to Montreal in last year’s Eastern Semi-Final. It was the earliest finish to a season in Winnipeg since 2017 and the earliest since Collaros arrived a couple seasons later.

“I don’t even know how to categorize it,” he admitted. “If you’re grouping things together, when you make it to five straight Grey Cups and then you don’t, I guess it’s kind of a cutoff there. But I think we still have the pieces in place.”

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Indeed, the Blue Bombers finished 10-8 in 2025 and failed to reach the Grey Cup for the first time in six seasons. And while discussions were held on the outside about the merits of rebuilding or changing course, those conversations didn’t gain much traction in the Manitoba capital.

In fact, it’s clear Winnipeg believes much the same as Collaros: their championship window is still open.

With that said, here are five things to know about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season.

1. STICKING AROUND

Before the Bombers could make any important personnel decisions, they needed to figure out what the future looked like for two key decision makers. That didn’t take long, though. Less than two weeks after their season ended, Winnipeg signed head coach Mike O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters to three-year extensions.

Attached at the hip since Walters hired O’Shea in December 2013, you just don’t see continuity like this in these two roles very often. O’Shea and Walters have presided over the most successful era in Bombers’ history, which is why signing extensions felt like a no-brainer.

“We’ve built something pretty damn special here, so you’d like to continue that,” O’Shea said at the time. “The season didn’t work out the way we wanted, but I think there’s still a lot of growth to be had and a lot of legs left in it.”

2. A MOTIVATED MAN

Turning 38 in August and entering the final year of his contract, Collaros was always going to be an ongoing storyline in 2026. But coming off a frustrating season individually, and some harsh self-criticism to wrap it up, the intrigue surrounding the two-time Most Outstanding Player is that much higher.

“From a playing standpoint, I’m disappointed. I’m frustrated,” Collaros said on locker clean-out day in November.

“I don’t think we played good football this year on offence, and that starts with me. There were a lot of ups and downs, many times where I didn’t think we played up to our standard. That can’t be just directed in one place, and it’s very hard for me after games to point the finger at anybody but myself.”

Collaros started 13 games last season with a 6-7 record, racking up 3,048 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in the process. That’s two straight seasons where Collaros’ level has been slightly below the MOP form we’re used to. But with new weapons around him and a familiar face calling plays, optimism is high Collaros has plenty of high-level football in him.

3. IT’S TOMMY TIME

That familiar face is Tommy Condell, who was brought in as offensive coordinator in late December. The move reunites Condell with Collaros from their days in Hamilton where they spent two seasons together in 2014 and 2015.

On their third coordinator in three years, the Bombers are banking on Condell’s experience and familiarity with Collaros to bring stability to an offence that was inconsistent in 2025. Now on his fifth CFL stop as an OC, Condell takes over a group that finished sixth in offensive points and ninth in passing yards last season.

4. KEEPING THE CORE INTACT

When O’Shea and Collaros mention the pieces in place, they’re referring to Winnipeg’s core group of players. And as has been the case in recent years, the Blue Bombers went to work retaining those pieces over the off-season.

On offence, Winnipeg got to work early on their pending free agents. They started by signing tailback Brady Oliveira to a three-year extension. A few days later, the Bombers inked receiver Nic Demski to a two-year deal. To wrap it up, mainstay offensive linemen Stanley Bryant and Patrick Neufeld signed one-year extensions in January.

The Blue Bombers were even busier on the other side of the ball. Among the highlight extensions are future Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Jefferson, defensive back Evan Holm, and Redha Kramdi who emerged as one of the league’s best SAMs last year. Other extended defensive players include Nick Hallett, Deatrick Nichols, and linebacker Kyrie Wilson.

5. AN AGGRESSIVE OFF-SEASON

Winnipeg wasn’t just busy with internal business. In fact, the Bombers were among the league’s busiest groups in free agency over the winter in what was another example of their commitment to contending this season.

It’s tough to look past Winnipeg’s signing of offensive lineman Jarell Broxton. Ranked as the league’s best left tackle last season by Pro Football Focus, Broxton joins a line that also includes future Hall of Fame tackle Bryant. Broxton should instantly upgrade a group that allowed 37 sacks last season, which was higher than the Bombers would have liked.

Also added to the fray on offence is receiver Tim White who was released by Hamilton after a fourth straight 1,000-yard season. On defence, Winnipeg added defensive tackle Jake Ceresna and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, both established defensive stars with what seems like plenty left in the tank.