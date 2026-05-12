9 position battles to watch at CFL training camps

Training camps are built on competition.

Yes, there’s some pad popping, and physicality is required before preseason games begin in a little over a week. But much of camp in 2026 comes down to understanding schemes, showcasing technical skills, and earning the trust of coaches before they entrust a roster spot to your nameplate on the back of a game-day uniform.

Plenty of job battles are happening around the country as we speak. Here’s one for each team.

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BC LIONS

LEFT TACKLE

Jarell Broxton was an absolute rock for the Lions over the last five years. He was part of teams that got close, then closer, but never reached the CFL mountaintop. Now a member of the Blue Bombers, the Lions need someone to step up and cement arguably the most important position that doesn’t involve Nathan Rourke, the one protecting the Canadian pivot.

Kory Woodruff has stepped in, as only centre Michael Couture is expected to represent the Nationals along BC’s offensive line. Woodruff has the early lead, but this roster deserves depth and competition to solidify Broxton’s free agency departure.

EDMONTON ELKS

OFFENSIVE LINE

So much talent, so few spots. The Elks have done a tremendous job building depth across their offensive line, with positional flexibility and high-end experience at every position, but they can’t really afford to pay everyone and not start them all, right?

Coulter Woodmansey, Mark Korte, David Beard, Brett Boyko, and Carter O’Donnell are just the Canadians, and you could more than survive a game with that starting five. Now add Jordan Murray, among others, and the math just isn’t mathing.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RIGHT TACKLE

Christopher Fortin at centre was immaculate last year in his rookie campaign. To his left are Zack Williams and D’Antne Demery.

On the right side, it’s Christy Nkanu and one of Preston Nichols, Matthew Stokman, or William Barnes. Woof, that’s a lot of bodies to sort through for one spot.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

DEPTH CANADIAN RECEIVER

Cart Convos powered by SaskBattery is officially rolling once again. First guest is none other than Sam Emilus. pic.twitter.com/82kzHA7FAZ — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 10, 2026

The Roughriders have done a great job loading up the receiver room with a plethora of Canadian talent through the draft.

The established names are Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker, and Dhel Duncan-Busby, but behind them it’s a combo platter of Daniel Wiebe, D’Sean Mimbs, Shemar McBean, and Dylan Djete.

So many names, so little time to sort it all out.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

DEFENSIVE END

Willie Jefferson is back, so that’s not the defensive end spot in question. As usual, the other side of Winnipeg’s pass rush is up in the air again, as the Blue Bombers have seen Jackson Jeffcoat become James Vaughters become… who’s next?

The spot is just sitting there potentially waiting for Nuer Gatkuoth, who was recently taken fourth overall. Gatkuoth was with the NFL’s Denver Broncos through Sunday’s minicamp, but signed with the Bombers on Tuesday.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RUNNING BACK

McManis takes the field for the first time in Black & Gold 😮‍💨#CFL | @gwtoolscanada pic.twitter.com/JOkf1dO1uy — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 10, 2026

The Ticats running game found its stride with a full season of Greg Bell in 2025, but his free agency departure to Ottawa means Hamilton is looking for updated answers. After visiting camp on Tuesday, I came away with the impression that the battle at the running back position is intriguing.

Canadian Johnny Augustine is there and ready to up his role, but a trio of Americans in Shane Watts, Larry Rountree III and Avery Morrow are all taking plenty of reps with the early lean going the way of Watts.

The Bo show goes through Kenny Lawler, but a solid back is clearly needed and the role should be defined soon.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RUNNING BACK

day 2 and nobody’s easing up 😤 pic.twitter.com/03RRShRWUk — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 7, 2026

The Argos’ running game, once lauded with Andrew Harris and AJ Ouellette at the controls, has faded over the last couple of years and was essentially invisible last season.

Now they enter camp with a pair of Canadian rookies, an undersized punt returner, and a handful of unproven Americans. What gives in the Double Blue backfield this May? Someone had better take advantage of the opportunity.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

LEFT GUARD

DAY ONE of rookie mini training camp recap by @TimCBaines 🗞️ | https://t.co/p3JFaOvob6 pic.twitter.com/3VRKyegccx — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 6, 2026

This likely goes the way of Drew Desjarlais because it probably needs to, with Zack Pelehos playing swingman across the board, but it’s hard to ignore the possibility of Pelehos starting somewhere full-time.

The situation gets even more complicated with top overall pick Giordano Vaccaro entering a Canadian battle that already includes Peter Godber, Gregor Mackellar, and newly added Sean McEwen.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

FREE SAFETY

Marc-Antoine Dequoy is gone, and Calgary’s Nate Beauchemin should slot right in, with Arthur Hamlin backing him up.

Still, if there’s any significant drop-off in play, it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the Als’ more experienced defensive backs find their way into No. 24’s old role.