Bombers sign Canadian defensive end Nuer Gatkuoth

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the signing of Canadian defensive end Nuer Gatkuoth.

Gatkuoth (six-foot-four, 227 pounds) was the Blue Bombers first selection, fourth overall, in last month’s CFL Canadian Draft.

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Gatkuoth split his collegiate career between Wake Forest (2025) and Colorado State (2022-24) and with the Demon Deacons last season registered 39 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games.

He was also credited with 21 quarterback hurries while being named a finalist for the 2025 Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA football.

He played in 17 games over his two years with the Rams with 68 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Gatkuoth recently attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Denver Broncos before signing with the Blue Bombers.