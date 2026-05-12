Lions sign three, including offensive lineman Brock Bethea

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions announced the signings of three Americans on Tuesday: American offensive lineman Brock Bethea, American defensive lineman A.J. Pena and American wide receiver Kaiden Robinson.

Bethea (six-foot-five, 305 pounds) appeared in 10 games at Chattanooga from 2019-22. The lineman moved to Rhode Island from 2023-25, appearing in 39 games and seeing action at both left and right tackle.

In 2024, Bethea and the offensive line helped running back Malik Grant break the program’s season rushing record (1,426 yards). That season, he earned Phil Steele All-CAA second team honours.

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Pena (six-foot-two, 243 pounds) was a teammate of Bethea’s at Rhode Island, making 50 total appearances with the program from 2022-25. In his senior year, the New Jersey native made 72 total tackles (42 solo, 30 assisted), 21 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. In his sophomore campaign, Pena was voted All-American by Phil Steele and the FCS.

Robinson (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) originally signed with the Lions in November before being released to attend mini-camp with the New York Jets. Robinson transferred from Central Florida to Appalachian State from 2022 to 2024.

In 34 games with the Mountaineers, Robinson caught 147 passes for 2,614 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of those totals in the top ten in program history. He earned First Team All-Sun Belt honours as a senior.