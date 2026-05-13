5 options for your National Flex spot in CFL Fantasy

One of the more exciting elements of our new CFL Fantasy game is the National Flex position, which can be only be filled by a Canadian running back or receiver.

To succeed, CFL Fantasy users will have to learn to utilize the position weekly, and with so much talent available, the possibilities will feel endless.

Who are the best National options to build your team around? Here’s five CFL Fantasy franchise cornerstones who will keep your team in contention throughout the season.

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BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Let’s start with the obvious choice. The 2024 Most Outstanding Player has been a monster when it comes to yards from scrimmage. Brady Oliveira has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and has three consecutive campaigns of at least 476 receiving yards.

The Blue Bombers’ offence begins and ends with the two-time All-CFL running back, who is only hitting his peak.

About the one fault anyone can find with Oliveira is a lack of visits to the end zone (seven in the past two seasons). If he scored majors at a more fluent pace, Oliveira would be a massive cheat code.

As it stands, building your team around Winnipeg’s workhorse assures your National Flex position will be the least of your CFL Fantasy worries.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Injuries limited Tyson Philpot to just 12 games last season, yet he still managed 61 receptions for 804 yards and five majors.

No game defined Philpot’s explosiveness more than his Week 15 outing against the eventual 112th Grey Cup champion Roughriders, who he carved up for nine receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. This 77-yard gem personifies the big-play potential that makes Philpot a solid play.

A healthy Davis Alexander will only make Philpot more dangerous in 2026. The duo has proven to be one of the league’s best QB-receiver combos, and if the pair can stay on the field, look for Philpot to be a dominant presence as your National Flex.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Like Philpot, Samuel Emilus was hampered by injuries in 2025, playing in only seven regular season games. However, he crossed 100 receiving yards three times and had two other games with at least 63 yards while averaging 17.4 yards per reception. Emilus was dominant in the 112th Grey Cup, catching 10 passes for 106 yards en route to earning Most Outstanding Canadian honours.

The Roughriders have a wealth of talent at the position despite the loss of Tommy Nield and Joe Robustelli. All that means is more targets for Emilus, who had a combined 243 targets on his way to consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024. CFL Fantasy users can count on Trevor Harris looking frequently in the direction of Emilus this season, and if the receiver can maintain his yards per catch from 2025, a career year is in the offing.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

A vital part of the league’s most lethal offence, Justin McInnis caught 76 passes for 1,256 yards last season while recording a second straight season of seven touchdowns. He and Keon Hatcher Sr. comprise the league’s most prolific receiving duo, and with All-CFL pivot Nathan Rourke at the helm of the Lions’ offence, another season of high-end production feels all but guaranteed.

McInnis will bid for a third straight 1,000-yard season and a fourth consecutive campaign of at least five majors.

He’s averaged a stellar 15.3 yards per catch in his career, as few receivers can stretch a defence like the native of Pierrefounds, QC. Right now, it would be a coin toss between McInnis and Emilus, but CFL Fantasy users cannot go wrong either way.

KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

After narrowly missing 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, Kiondré Smith eclipsed the barrier with 1,126 yards in 2025 while earning East Division All-CFL honours for the first time. With Tim White now in Winnipeg, Smith could see an uptick from the career-best 117 targets he recorded last season, which would position him to at least equal the 86 receptions he pulled in during the Ticats’ East Division first-place run.

Having Bo Levi Mitchell throwing in your direction will do wonders for your numbers. Although he doesn’t come with the big-play potential of the previous four players mentioned, Smith still generated three games of over 100 receiving yards and four other games with at least 81 yards, helping him finish sixth in yardage. That’s the type of production that your National Flex position will greatly appreciate.