Riders sign National defensive back Malcolm Bell

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Malcolm Bell, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bell (six-foot-two, 188 pounds) was selected ninth overall in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft. He played in 12 games, making 11 starts, as a senior with Michigan State earning career-highs in tackles (49) and tackles for loss (five), while also posting a team-high six pass breakups and adding one sack.

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The Montreal native lined up for a career-best 717 snaps at cornerback, the most on the team and was the Spartans’ highest graded defender, per Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 79.3. He recently attended rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to transferring to Michigan State, Bell played four collegiate seasons (2021-24) at the University of Connecticut, suiting up for 33 games and 20 starts. He registered 94 tackles as a Huskie, including five for a loss, alongside 13 pass breakups and one forced fumble.