Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

CFL.ca’s Top of the Depth Chart series offers an early, speculative look at how each team’s roster could shape up, highlighting potential starters and key position battles ahead of training camp.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are coming into 2026 trying to wipe away the disappointment of losing at home in the Eastern Final last season.

The Tiger-Cats took a big jump from out of the playoffs to first in the division. Now they’ll look to make another jump and get back to the big game in November in Calgary.

The biggest area for growth in Hamilton had to be the defence that nearly allowed 500 points in the regular season last year. That’s where their biggest acquisition of the off-season comes in, with Wynton McManis moving down the QEW from Toronto to join the rival Tiger-Cats.

On offence, Bo Levi Mitchell has a bit of a new look offensive line, but running back Greg Bell signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the off-season. That means all eyes will be on the backfield to see who can take over for one of the best running backs in the league.

OFFENCE

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QUARTERBACK

There is no question who QB1 is going into this season as Bo Levi Mitchell was in the Most Outstanding Player conversation last year, leading the league in passing touchdowns and passing yards. Mitchell settled into the offence with Scott Milanovich.

However, while the Tabbies might have an eye on the future with the signing of Tre Ford out of Edmonton, this is Bo’s team and there is clearly a lot more gas in the tank for the reigning East Division MOP.

RUNNING BACK

You could pencil in Johnny Augustine in this spot, but this is very much an open competition to replace the departed Greg Bell.

The Tiger-Cats have plenty of running backs to look at and have already sent one of them home after rookie camp.

Augustine has never been able to get the number one job through his time behind Andrew Harris and Brady Oliveira in Winnipeg. Maybe it’s his time, but the head coach will play the guy who runs, blocks and catches the best.

RECEIVERS

Tim White and Brendan O’Leary-Orange are out and in come Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Keric Wheatfall.

Of course the addition of Kenny Lawler paid off big time in 2025, and the huge career year of Kiondré Smith gives Mitchell his two favourite targets back. I also can’t wait to see what Shemar Bridges can do in year three after a sophomore slump because I can see big things ahead if he becomes more of a focal point in this offence.

Don’t forget about former 1,000-yard receiver in Gittens Jr., who never quite found his footing in Edmonton after a great start to his career in Toronto. Also added to the group is Wheatfall. The pass-catcher joins the Tiger-Cats after a big jump in productivity in year two with the Bombers.

Hamilton also has the opportunity to start three Canadian receivers if they need some flexibility for the ratio, but it doesn’t look as if that’s the case to start the season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Perhaps the most under-the-radar signing this off-season was the Tiger-Cats bringing in Trevor Reid. Reid has one year in the CFL and it was a great year as the rookie left tackle for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024. Reid left to try the NFL and suffered an injury, but returns to the CFL to try to help the Tiger-Cats improve the tackle spot. If he has improved at all from his rookie season, this could be a massive signing for Hamilton.

Then you bring back perennial All-CFL calibre guards Brandon Revenberg and Liam Dobson, while also signing centre Chris Kolankowski from Winnipeg, and the Tiger-Cats suddenly have one of the best interior offensive lines in the CFL.

Quinton Barrow is the incumbent right tackle, but off-season additions from the U.S., alongside Eric Lofton, will challenge for that fifth spot on the o-line.

DEFENCE

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DEFENSIVE LINE

The Tiger-Cats return the top pass rusher in the division from last year in Julian Howsare and a young defensive end trying to take that crown in 2026. Philip Ossai had eight sacks last season and showed that Hamilton might just have another great pass rusher to watch out for.

Casey Sayles left for BC in the off-season, but the Tiger-Cats have some younger defensive tackles to lean on as both Mario Kendricks Jr. and Miles Fox showed last season they can hold their own in the interior of the defensive line.

LINEBACKERS

There is no question what the biggest move of the off-season was for the Tiger-Cats, as the team brought in linebacker Wynton McManis from their division rivals, the Toronto Argonauts.

Hamilton knows full well what they’re getting in McManis after battling him for the last few years in Toronto. And with Devin Veresuk off for the NFL, the Tiger-Cats had to be aggressive to fill that hole at linebacker.

Braxton Hill earned more and more opportunities as the year went on and is at the front of the line to secure a regular spot alongside McManis this season.

Reggie Stubblefield had a great season after suffering a brutal injury in 2024. Stubblefield solidified the coverage linebacker spot and can be placed anywhere across the defensive secondary if necessary.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jonathan Moxey and DaShaun Amos are gone, but Hamilton’s secondary now has an opportunity to turn the page after a disappointing 2025 season and build a new-look unit around fresh faces and internal growth. You do lose some of that veteran presence, but you are seeing the Tiger-Cats develop some younger defensive backs.

All of them got time last season to show what they were able to do, but the heart and soul of this secondary are Jamal Peters and Stavros Katsantonis. When you’re able to start with those two players, you’re already in a good spot. I expect improvement across the board for Hamilton’s defence.

SPECIAL TEAMS

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The special teams unit for the Tiger-Cats will look quite a bit different from last year as both the punter and the return man took a shot down south.

The Ticats released punter Fraser Masin on Tuesday, signalling they might move forward with one of their two punters selected in the 2026 CFL Global Draft in Vanderbilt’s Nick Haberer and Indiana’s Mitch McCarthy.

Mario Alford joins Hamilton after a Grey Cup season with the Roughriders. Although his production slowed down later in the season, he still led the league in kick return average and added a return touchdown. At his best, Alford remains one of the most dangerous and explosive returners in the CFL.

The one holdover is kicker Marc Liegghio, who had a great season in 2025 with a 92.9 field goal percentage.