3 mistakes to avoid to win your CFL Fantasy league

So, you’ve drafted your CFL Fantasy team and have left the draft party feeling confident about holding bragging rights at the end of the season.

You’re already scheduling your own version of a Grey Cup championship parade in your yard. Confidence levels are high. But just what if you get too overconfident?

This is why we’re here: to avoid a massive letdown. As brilliant a draft as you may have, here’s three pitfalls that can turn your title team into a cellar dweller by OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

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1. REMEMBER: BYE WEEKS HAPPEN

Few things in fantasy sports are as painful as losing a game because you forgot to replace a player who was on a bye week. Don’t be that CFL Fantasy player who unintentionally has an immovable goose egg.

Make sure your lineup is filled before the kickoff of the first game of the week. The process won’t take long. It’s the difference between having someone on your bench come through with seven catches for 110 yards and a major or last week’s standout truly “standing out” like a sore thumb because he’s a guest co-host on TSN’s pregame show.

2. WAIVER SAVIORS

Oh, the tales that can be told of finding a player on the waiver wire that emerges into a fixture in your lineup. It will happen in your league this season. Make sure you’re alert and ready to react when the waiver wire period starts on Monday.

Even if you don’t unearth a potential All-CFL player, the free agent market will help bolster your depth. That also means the flexibility to play favourable matchups, like having a receiver available to start against a defence that struggles to stop the pass.

You cannot afford to bypass adding to your roster, especially as the season goes on. Free agent depth is strong after Week 1. That’s not the case in Week 11 when the pickings become as slim as a 25-degree day in Regina in mid-October.

3. REPEAT AFTER ME: CHANGE YOUR LINEUP

You can roll out a starting lineup that, for a week or two, is the envy of your league. Points are abundant, and you can stretch out your neck in pride.

At that moment is when you should consider adjusting your squad. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having a core group of players who anchor your team, but the previous two pitfalls we’ve discussed will force changes. The ability to play the numbers when it comes to lineup shifts will set you apart. Will it always work? Nope, but the odds are in your favor rather than keeping a stagnant lineup.

As a bonus, there is no reason not to be informed. The CFL.ca team is working 24/7 to keep you updated, so stay tuned to all things CFL Fantasy to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Now go out there and build your winning CFL Fantasy team.