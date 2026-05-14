Argos sign American defensive back Alex Teubner

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts has signed American defensive back Alex Teubner, the team announced on Wednesday.

Teubner (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) most recently spent time with the BC Lions after a collegiate career at Boise State (2020-2024). The Oregon native tallied 195 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 52 games for the Broncos.

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The defensive back was a two-time Honourable Mention All-Mountain West in 2023 and 2024, as well as the Mountain West Championship Defensive MVP in 2024.

The team also announced the release of American receiver Ajay Smith.