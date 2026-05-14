CFL Fantasy 101: East Division must-drafts, value picks and more

The East Division offers no shortage of talent for CFL Fantasy users heading into 2026.

From established stars to breakout candidates and value picks, all four East Division teams feature players capable of anchoring CFL Fantasy rosters this season. Armed with a healthy Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot, Montreal begins defence of its East Division title, while Hamilton returns one of the league’s most explosive offences led by Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler. Toronto welcomes back Chad Kelly under centre, and Ottawa added significant firepower around Dru Brown in hopes of turning offensive potential into CFL Fantasy production.

Whether you’re preparing for your CFL Fantasy draft or searching for weekly lineup options, here’s everything you need to know about the East Division when it comes to CFL Fantasy.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

2025: 11-7-0, Lost Eastern Final

MUST DRAFT PLAYERS VALUE PLAYERS Quarterback: Bo Levi Mitchell Receiver: Shemar Bridges Receiver: Kenny Lawler

Quarterback: Tre Ford Receiver: Kiondré Smith Receiver: Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

CFL FANTASY OVERVIEW

The offence begins and ends with Bo Levi Mitchell, who led the league with 5,296 yards and 36 passing majors in 2025. At worst, he should be the third pivot taken off the board behind Nathan Rourke and (perhaps) Trevor Harris in CFL Fantasy drafts. If Keon Hatcher Sr. is the first receiver selected, don’t hesitate to select Kenny Lawler, the league leader with 14 touchdown receptions and 26 catches of at least 20 yards.

With Tim White off to Winnipeg, Kiondré Smith will see more targets and should improve on his 1,126 yards from last season. The addition of Kurleigh Gittens Jr., a two-time East Division All-CFL receiver, bolsters an already talented receiving corps that should also benefit from a more involved Shemar Bridges, who caught 83 passes for 933 yards in 2024. Gittens Jr. is a strong value play in both CFL Fantasy formats, especially as a low-end National Flex steal.

You have to imagine the Ticats will find a way to utilize Ford, the former Elks starter, whose playmaking skills as a runner could make him a sneaky good bet to score between eight to 10 rushing majors as Hamilton’s short-yardage pivot.

Keep an eye on the running back position. Greg Bell and his 1,038 rushing yards have departed, leaving Johnny Augustine atop the depth chart as camp begins. The longtime Bombers backup could get his first extended opportunity as the featured runner. Augustine is worth the mid-to-late-round gamble as CFL Fantasy users look to add depth at the position.

CFL FANTASY APPEAL: It comes from Lawler, who had a whopping 2,622 depth yards, nearly 1,000 more than Hatcher, who finished second with 1,790. Lawler averaged 18.2 yards per route, making him a home run threat almost every time he lines up and assures his place as a top-five pick in CFL Fantasy drafts.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

2025 Record: 10-8-0, Lost 112th Grey Cup

MUST DRAFT PLAYERS VALUE PLAYERS Quarterback: Davis Alexander Running back: Stevie Scott III Receiver: Tyson Philpot

Receiver: Alexander Hollins Receiver: Tyler Snead Receiver/Returner: DeVonte Dedmon Kicker: José Maltos Díaz Alouettes Defence

CFL Fantasy Overview

Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot are the headliners, but Stevie Scott III could emerge as a strong CFL Fantasy producer. The league’s 10th-leading rusher last season, Scott had a potential star-making performance with 133 yards and a pair of majors on 18 carries in the Eastern Semi-Final win over Winnipeg. Scott will be in the second tier of available running backs in the draft and should develop into a $10,000+ performer in CFL Weekly Fantasy.

Speaking of Alexander, he comes into training camp ready to elbow his way among the league’s elite CFL Fantasy passers. The 384-yard, three-TD outing against the Bombers in the Eastern Semi-Final was only a hint of what he’s capable of. Don’t despair if you miss out on the top three pivots, as Alexander should exceed his draft positioning.

Philpot is a top-four receiver whose value as a National Flex makes him even more appealing. He could flirt with 1,500 receiving yards and between eight to 10 majors if healthy. Snead makes for an excellent WR2 in drafts after recording his first 1,000-yard season in 2025. With kickers now counting in CFL Fantasy drafts, José Maltos Díaz, who led the league with 58 field goals, also sports one of the strongest legs in the CFL, having connected on seven of eight attempts from 50+ yards.

CFL Fantasy Appeal: The Alouettes defence forced 39 turnovers (fourth in the league) and topped the CFL with 256.9 passing yards allowed per game. A unit featuring East Division All-CFL players like Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Tyrice Beverette, and Wesley Sutton could carry CFL Fantasy teams to glorious heights this season.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

2025 Record: 4-14-0, Missed Playoffs

CFL Fantasy Overview

There’s plenty of CFL Fantasy gold to unearth here. However, it all hinges on the health of Dru Brown, who appeared in just nine games last season and finished with a disappointing 14-10 TD-to-INT ratio. If Brown can stay on the field, the REDBLACKS offence will light up scoreboards. Brown averaged 10.6 yards per pass in 2025, numbers that could climb with the addition of receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who will give the passing game a much-needed deep threat. The REDBLACKS are also hoping Nick Mardner, who missed the entire season with a knee injury, can help ignite a passing attack that struggled once Brown was shut down for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Draftees will have reliable options in Eugene Lewis and Justin Hardy, both of whom topped the 1,000-yard mark last season. The duo should see even better production with Brown atop the depth chart. Drafting both would give CFL Fantasy teams a pair that could combine for 175 catches and 2,400 yards. The ground game got a huge boost when Bell left Hamilton and signed with Ottawa. Bell fits as an RB1, though his value may be even stronger as an RB2.

CFL Fantasy Appeal: Keep Calm and draft Hardy. After all, he enters the season looking for a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign with at least 78 receptions. Durability isn’t an issue for Hardy, who has played in 52 of Ottawa’s last 54 regular season games.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

2025 Record: 5-13-0, Missed Playoffs

CFL Fantasy Overview

If entertainment value counted, the Argos would be Grey Cup contenders. Toronto was third in the CFL with 25.2 offensive points per game, yet allowed 28.8 offensive points per contest. The entertainment level could be even higher now that Chad Kelly, who missed the entire 2025 season with an injury, is back at the controls. Lest we forget, Kelly was an All-CFL quarterback and Most Outstanding Player in 2023. He could generate 30+ total majors this season.

Toronto’s receiving corps is anchored by Damonte Coxie, who was on pace for All-CFL honours before an injury against Edmonton in Week 11 curtailed his season. However, it also opened the door for Jake Herslow to emerge as one of the league’s most exciting pass catchers, scoring all nine of his majors during a six-game stretch. Kevin Mital led the CFL with 102 receptions, and his presence underneath will feed CFL Fantasy teams in both formats. Makai Polk has sleeper upside after returning from down south and finishing with 30 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

The Argos could come down to the final cuts before deciding who their RB1 will be. Nationals Weagbe Mombo and Isaiah Smith, both newcomers, are worth tracking, while veteran Jyran Mitchell is also competing for the role. Don’t be shocked if Toronto’s lead back ends up coming from another team after final cuts.

CFL Fantasy Appeal: Coxie averaged 17.8 yards per catch, second only to current Ottawa receiver Ayden Eberhardt (19.2). Don’t expect the Argos to emphasize the run, which means a healthy Coxie could develop into a solid WR1 for CFL Fantasy users. Do not forget about him in the early rounds.