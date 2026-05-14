Matthew Shiltz signs one-day contract to retire as a Ticat

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that quarterback Matthew Shiltz has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Black and Gold.

Shiltz spent two seasons with the Tiger-Cats from 2022-23, appearing in 28 games and completing 193 of 280 pass attempts for 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 51 times for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

“Hamilton felt like a second home to me. Coming here, it’s where I really felt I settled down as a player and as a man,” said Shiltz. “There was something different about this place and something different about playing in front of the fans that always stuck with me. To the Ticats fans, thank you for welcoming me in. This place will always have a special place in my heart.”

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Over his CFL career, the St. Charles, Illinois native appeared in 106 games with Hamilton, Montreal, Calgary and Ottawa, completing 401 of 626 passes for 22 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, while adding 789 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 124 carries.

Before beginning his professional career, Shiltz played collegiately at Butler University from 2012-15, appearing in 29 games and completing 324 of 552 pass attempts for 4,037 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed 175 times for 857 yards and 13 touchdowns.