Top of the Depth Chart for 2026: Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL.ca’s Top of the Depth Chart series offers an early, speculative look at how each team’s roster could shape up, highlighting potential starters and key position battles ahead of training camp.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a very full year ahead of them as they attempt to defend their 112th Grey Cup championship.

While the messaging in the early days of camp will be about flipping the script and focusing on the present, the reality is that at various points this season the elephant in the room will need to be addressed.

With good reason, too, as much of the championship roster has returned.

OFFENCE

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** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

The Roughriders’ leader is set to make another push against Father Time. Trevor Harris will once again be his timeless, accurate, good-decision-making self and push the rest of the roster to maximize its abilities. While Saskatchewan’s backup quarterback position continues to evolve, the stark reality remains that Harris’ health is non-negotiable.

RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK

AJ Ouellette remains one of the premier downhill power runners in the CFL and works extremely well off Harris’ precision passing game, while Thomas Bertrand-Hudon has proven to be an effective backup option. Saskatchewan should also continue rotating bodies through the fullback role.

RECEIVER

Saskatchewan has plenty of possibilities at receiver this year, with loads of young Canadian talent and American Mathew Sexton out of Eastern Michigan recently joining the group.

Still, the reality is they need Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker to be at their best, or KeeSean Johnson to take another leap forward in growth, development and understanding of the CFL if they want a passing game that avoids sitting in the middle of the pack statistically.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jermarcus Hardrick is a stellar lockdown tackle and Jacob Brammer was sensational last season. The right side is set in stone and often stonewalls pass rushers from across the country, while left guard presents plenty of opportunities for anyone willing to jump in and maximize reps during training camp and preseason.

DEFENCE

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** denotes Global

DEFENSIVE LINE

With Malik Carney and Habakkuk Baldonado both leaving for significantly greener financial pastures, and Shane Ray also saying farewell, Saskatchewan’s pass rush entered the off-season searching for answers. Enter James Vaughters on one side, but the opposite rush end position remains a work in progress. Aaron Patrick showed plenty of potential but now sits on the retired list as of Sunday. A host of Americans, along with Canadian Lake Korte-Moore, are in line to help fill the void.

LINEBACKER

A.J. Allen had a special year for Saskatchewan in 2025, but left for Ottawa in the off-season. Enter Josh Woods, an established CFL product who should pair seamlessly with Jameer Thurman as one of the CFL’s top “bash brothers” linebacker duos. With a solid interior defensive line, plenty of returning veteran defensive backs and these two at linebacker, the Roughriders are well-positioned to have a top-three defence in 2026.

DEFENSIVE BACK

With top draft pick Malcolm Bell signed and in camp, the Riders have either added excellent depth or could be headed for a shakeup if Bell proves worthy of a starting role. I love the depth Saskatchewan has built with its Canadian options at free safety, as I could realistically see Nelson Lokombo, Jaxon Ford or Jayden Dalke claiming the spot and finding success.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/Punter Long Snapper Returner TBD (K) / TBD (P) Aaron Crawford James Letcher Jr.

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KICKER/PUNTER/LONG SNAPPER

So much competition, so little time. Brett Lauther was sent sailing and pulled his leg ashore in Ottawa to replace Lewis Ward, and now the Roughriders are searching for their next long-term solution. Realistically, though, they may simply need to find the players with short-term upside until the larger puzzle can be solved.

LONG SNAPPER/RETURNER

James Letcher Jr. understands the pace and patience required to take a CFL return to the house. Perhaps the only thing preventing him from scoring a handful of majors this season is how quickly he can settle into that special returner “flow state” with new blockers, new colours and the swirling winds of Mosaic Stadium.