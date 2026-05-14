Where to watch 2026 CFL preseason games

TORONTO — The countdown to the return of Canadian Football League (CFL) action has begun with a full nine-game preseason slate set to whet fans’ appetites before the main course – season kickoff on June 4 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Canada’s Home of the CFL – TSN and RDS – will each broadcast two preseason games with the remainder available through CFL+. For the preseason, the league’s livestreaming platform will feature in-stadium video feeds with local broadcasting crews providing play-by-play and analysis. Viewers outside of Canada will be able to catch all the preseason action on CFL+.

The 2026 campaign will air across TSN and RDS, featuring in-depth coverage and the fan-favourite CFL ON TSN panel breaking down the game’s biggest moments. Additionally, TSN and CTV will simultaneously broadcast nine games in 2026, with all games on CTV also streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel. In the U.S., CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, will exclusively carry 34 regular-season games, while the remaining 47 will be available on CFL+. Viewers outside of North America can watch the entire season unfold on CFL+.

All games on CFL+ are available on-demand for approximately 48 hours with full DVR functionality following the final whistle, providing viewers outside of Canada with an extended window to tune into the action. The platform is compatible with Apple AirPlay for convenient casting onto smart TVs. The service is free with the provision of an email address.

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CFL PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Platform May 18 Saskatchewan at Calgary 3:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 22 Ottawa at Montreal 7:00 p.m. ET CFL+, RDS May 23 Toronto at Hamilton 4:00 p.m. ET TSN May 23 Edmonton at BC 5:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 23 Winnipeg at Saskatchewan 7:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 29 Hamilton at Toronto 7:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 29 Montreal at Ottawa 7:00 p.m. ET TSN, RDS May 29 BC at Winnipeg 8:30 p.m. ET CFL+ May 29 Calgary at Edmonton 9:00 p.m. ET CFL+

Note: For viewers outside of Canada, all preseason games are available on CFL+.

2026 BROADCAST HIGHLIGHTS

CANADA: TSN, CTV AND RDS

TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app will carry every game of the 2026 season.

CTV will simulcast nine regular season games on Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. ET, which are also available for streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel.

RDS, RDS.ca and the RDS app will broadcast all 18 Montreal games and 25 additional regular season games.

The Grey Cup Playoffs return for Saturday afternoon/evening doubleheaders on October 31 and November 7.

The 113th Grey Cup will be broadcast live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15 with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.ET/5:00 p.m. local.

U.S.: CBS SPORTS NETWORK AND CFL+

CBS SPORTS NETWORK

Season kickoff on Thursday, June 4, featuring Montreal and Hamilton and the rest of Week 1 action

Saturday night (7:00 p.m. ET) games in 11 of the first 12 weeks of the season from June until mid-August

The Stampede Bowl on July 2, between the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders

Thanksgiving Classic and 112th Grey Cup rematch on Monday, October 12, with Saskatchewan visiting Montreal

CFL+

Fourth of July matchup with Edmonton against BC in Kelowna

Home of all Saturday matinee games throughout the season

The exciting final stretch as teams battle for postseason positioning

The Grey Cup Playoffs and the 113th Grey Cup

OUTSIDE OF NORTH AMERICA: CFL+