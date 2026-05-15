CFL Fantasy 101: West Division must-drafts, value picks and more

Our new CFL Fantasy football game means adjusting our team previews. Rather than our previous look at position-by-position, we’re offering you the players you must draft, along with a handful of sleepers who can (and in some cases, will) define your fantasy season.

We already took a look at the East Division, and now it’s time for the West.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders look to maneuver through a division looming with the offensive firepower of BC’s Nathan Rourke. Fantasy players will have their choice of quality backs in the division as Calgary’s Dedrick Mills, Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira, Edmonton’s Justin Rankin, BC’s James Butler, and Saskatchewan’s AJ Ouellette are each capable of ending the season as All-CFLers.

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BC LIONS

2025 Record: 11-7-0, Lost Western Final

CFL FANTASY OVERVIEW

If you haven’t heard it a thousand times, here’s another reminder: Nathan Rourke will be the first player off the board in almost all fantasy drafts while hitting the maximum $15,000 in our salary cap game. The returning Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian is only beginning to reach his peak, and with the talent around him, Rourke could flirt with 50 total majors and over 6,000 combined yards. Keon Hatcher Sr. will be one of the first two receivers drafted after tying for the league lead with 102 receptions and topping the CFL with 1,688 yards. Scary as it sounds, Hatcher’s numbers could be better this season.

James Butler continues to be one of the league’s best dual threats, finishing third in the league with 1,213 rushing yards and catching 46 passes for 439 yards. If you can’t get either Brady Oliveira or Justin Rankin in your fantasy drafts, Butler is a heck of a consolation prize.

Meanwhile, Justin McInnis continues to be a perfect complement to Hatcher, as his big-play ability (16.5 yards per catch, seven majors) assures he’ll be drafted early. Fantasy users in need of a reliable kicker can turn to the ageless Sean Whyte, who connected on 39 of his 41 field goal attempts.

CFL FANTASY APPEAL: This could be the season Jevon Cottoy goes from being just a threat near the goal line to breaking out as a complete receiver. With defences focused on Hatcher and McInnis, Cottoy is positioned to top his career-best 807 receiving yards in 2023 while also exceeding his six majors from last season. He is a strong value play waiting to emerge as a fantasy presence.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

2025 Record: 11-7-0, Lost in Western Semi-Final

MUST DRAFT PLAYERS VALUE PLAYERS Running back Dedrick Mills Receiver Reggie Begelton Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Receiver Tevin Jones Receiver Jalen Philpot Receiver Dejon Brissett

CFL FANTASY OVERVIEW

Dedrick Mills, who led the league with 1,409 rushing yards last season, is the engine behind the Stamps’ boom-and-pound offensive mindset. He showed he wasn’t just three yards and a cloud of dust, topping the CFL with 46 runs of at least 10 yards while finishing with 11 touchdowns, tying him for the league lead. There is some concern about regression, but at the very least, Mills should be good for at least 1,200 yards, so fantasy users should have no fear drafting him.

Though streaky at times in 2025, Vernon Adams Jr. still tossed for 4,247 yards and 21 majors despite dealing with an injury-plagued receiving corps. He finished second with 31 completions of at least 30 yards, numbers that could go up if Reggie Begelton is completely healthy and Tevin Jones looks more like the 2024 version of himself while in Edmonton. The addition of Dejon Brissett (65 catches, 907 yards) from Toronto provides Adams with a solid option that can work underneath.

However, this feels like the year Jalen Philpot Stamps his name as the undisputed WR1. After finishing with 61 catches for 830 yards, Philpot will see more than the 99 targets he had in 2025 while also topping his modest total of three majors. If there’s a receiver set for a breakout this season, Philpot stands front and centre.

CFL FANTASY APPEAL: Lest we forget, Reggie Begelton, who missed all but two games last season, has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league, having caught at least 85 passes in four of the previous five seasons while recording at least 1,000 yards three times. He might be forgotten in most drafts, but Begelton is worth a mid-round play who could turn out WR2-calibre production.

EDMONTON ELKS

2025 Record: 7-11-0, Missed Postseason

MUST DRAFT PLAYERS VALUE PLAYERS Running back Justin Rankin Quarterback Cody Fajardo Receiver Austin Mack Receiver Kaion Julien-Grant Running back Javon Leake Receiver Joe Robustelli Receiver Odieu Hiliare Receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange

CFL FANTASY OVERVIEW

Justin Rankin’s name will go early in most drafts. Perhaps the most explosive player in the CFL, Rankin recorded 17 big plays, including five receptions of at least 30 yards while amassing 1,726 yards and 13 majors from scrimmage. The upgrades at receiver might temper Rankin’s pass-catching numbers, but with a full season as the Elks’ lead back, a second straight 1,000-yard season should be a lock.

Beyond Rankin, the rest of the Elks’ fantasy potential runs the gamut. Cody Fajardo has never thrown for more than 18 touchdowns in a single season yet remains somewhat fantasy relevant because of his penchant for scoring rushing majors (seven in 2025).

Edmonton added Joe Robustelli from Saskatchewan and Brendan O’Leary-Orange from Hamilton to a receiving corps that saw Odieu Hiliare establish himself as a possible breakout candidate following a strong end to the regular season. The big catch here is Austin Mack, who arrives from Montreal to give the Elks an established outside threat. If Mack can generate numbers similar to his 2023 campaign with the Als, then the fantasy value of Fajardo will take a significant step forward.

CFL FANTASY APPEAL: Kaion Julien-Grant put up career-best numbers last season but was maddeningly inconsistent at times. One of the league’s fastest players, Julien-Grant had nine receptions of at least 20 yards in depth, numbers that should improve with Mack being the primary focus of opposing defences. He’s probably a late-round flier, but if Julien-Grant opens the season as a free agent in your fantasy league, keep a close eye on him.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

2025 Record: 12-6-0, Won 112th Grey Cup

MUST DRAFT PLAYERS VALUE PLAYERS Quarterback Trevor Harris Receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker Receiver Samuel Emilus Receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby Running back AJ Ouellette Receiver KeeSean Johnson Roughriders Defence

CFL FANTASY OVERVIEW

Everything starts with Trevor Harris, who recorded his sixth season of at least 4,000 passing yards (4,549) and recorded his best yards per pass (9.6) campaign since 2016. He’s the third-best pivot available in fantasy drafts, and with a full season of a healthy Samuel Emilus, Harris could approach 5,000 yards.

Coming off a Most Valuable Canadian performance in the 112th Grey Cup, Emilus is lined up to shatter his career bests in receiving yards (1,097) and majors (six). One can make a strong case for Emilus to be the third or fourth receiver off the board, so don’t let his 11-game absence last season blur your perspective of one of the best pure pass-catchers in the game.

KeeSean Johnson earned West Division All-CFL honours following a breakout 2025. No one was as clutch as Johnson on second down, where he put up a league-best 39 receptions. Injuries have kept Kian Schaffer-Baker from tapping into his immense potential, but the loss of Tommy Nield and Joe Robustelli opens the door for him to realize his upside. Dhel Duncan-Busby could be this year’s version of Johnson in that he goes from modest contributor to a vital part of the offence. On the ground, AJ Ouellette will make for a solid RB1. He finished second in the league with 1,222 rushing yards. Although he’s not as flashy as some of the backs considered to be early selections, those who end up with Ouellette will have a durable bulldozer who will contribute to the passing game.

CFL FANTASY APPEAL: The CFL’s version of “Mayhem,” the Riders’ defence should be the first off the draft board. Anchored by a secondary featuring Rolan Milligan Jr., Tevaughn Campbell, and Nelson Lokombo, the defence will remain strong despite significant turnover in the off-season. Most of all, the presence of linebacker Jameer Thurman gives Riders faithful a sense of peace and opponents a sense of fear.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

2025 Record: 10-8-0, Lost in Eastern Semi-Final

MUST DRAFT PLAYERS VALUE PLAYERS Running back Brady Oliveira Quarterback Zach Collaros Receiver Nic Demski Receiver Ontaria Wilson Receiver Tim White Receiver Kevens Clercius Receiver Tommy Nield Receiver Gavin Cobb Kicker Sergio Castillo Quarterback Taylor Elgersma

CFL FANTASY OVERVIEW

Fantasy users know what to expect from Brady Oliveira, who should be the first running back off the board. Another season of at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,500 yards from scrimmage feels almost like a given from Oliveira, who will bid to return to West Division All-CFL status after Calgary’s Dedrick Mills seized the spot from him last season. Keep Calm and Brady Oliveira will be the slogan for the Bombers, who enter the season fighting to remain a playoff contender as Father Time continues to work in the Winnipeg locker room.

The Bombers are hoping time stops for Zach Collaros, who tossed a career-high 16 interceptions in 2025 and sports a 34:31 TD:INT margin the past two seasons. Winnipeg had a league low 235 passing yards per game last season despite another West Division All-CFL run from Nic Demski. To that end, the Blue Bombers added former East Division All-CFLer Tim White and Western Final hero Tommy Nield to a receiving corps that returns Ontaria Wilson, who played in six games after an NFL flirtation, and Kevens Clercius, who pulled in 40 receptions.

The signing of Taylor Elgersma, the 2024 Hec Crighton Award winner and the first Canadian pivot to participate in the Senior Bowl, could alter the entire season if Collaros is either injured or gets off to a sluggish start. Those drafting Collaros would be wise to add Elgersma to their roster in case the changing of the guard becomes reality.

CFL FANTASY APPEAL: Sergio Castillo will continue to put his rocket leg on display. The veteran kicked a league-best 63-yard field goal last season and averaged a CFL-high 37.5 yards per attempt. If the Bombers’ offence can’t get on track, then expect Castillo to make fantasy owners happy with his long-range heroics.