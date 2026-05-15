Elks sign Global kicker Jesus Gomez

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed Global kicker Jesus Gomez, the club announced Thursday. In addition, American linebacker Michael Dowell has been added to the retired list.

Gomez (six-foot-two, 215 pounds) joins the Elks after being selected in the first round (third overall) in the 2026 CFL Global Draft.

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The Puebla, Mexico product spent last season (2025-26) at Arizona State, but had attended Eastern Michigan University for four seasons (2021 to 2025).

In 51 career college games, Gomez connected on 68 of 88 field goals (77.3 per cent) and 128 of 133 point-after attempts (96.2 per cent).