How to throw the best CFL Fantasy draft party

TORONTO — The CFL Canadian Draft may have come and gone but draft season is far from over.

With the new CFL Fantasy game, fans can jump into the general manager chair and build their own lineup worthy of a championship.

Your league’s pre-selected Commissioner will create the draft rules and is responsible for determining what day and time the draft is. And then the fun begins.

We recommend making draft day an event for your league after the new game launches in the preseason. Not sure where to start? No problem. CFL.ca has some tips and tricks to throw the best CFL Fantasy draft party.

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CREATE YOUR OWN DRAFT DAY WAR ROOM

You’ve seen the war rooms on TSN during the CFL Canadian Draft across the country. Each team sets up in a boardroom, a locker room or anything in between, and coaches, general managers and scouts alike gather for the entirety of the draft. Do like the pros do on your draft day and gather everyone together in one spot.

Set up a draft board to keep track of everyone’s picks, bring some scouting reports on the key players you’re targeting and have your computer handy to do some quick research for the later rounds when you’re digging for gold among those left. Print out depth charts and pull up CFL.ca’s CFL Fantasy Guide if you need any additional guidance through the draft.

Bonus points if your league’s commissioner announces each pick like commissioner Stewart Johnston did on the TSN broadcast in April.

DON’T FORGET A HALFTIME RESET

It’s going to be a long day (or night!) for your 13-round CFL Fantasy draft, so why not take a bit of a break to reset?

Around the middle rounds, take a 15-minute pause. Go grab more snacks, watch some CFL highlights on YouTube, or re-watch your favourite Grey Cup halftime show before you begin again for the final stretch.

DRAFT DAY TRASH TALK

We’re sure that you’ve heard CFL players talk trash on the field to their opponents. Have everyone in your war room do their best Wynton McManis impression on draft night.

Have a few fun, light-hearted (let’s be nice to our friends!) roasts ready. The goal is for some laughs throughout your draft party.

If someone is on the clock, turn the room into a friendly countdown situation. “Hurry up!” “Only 15 seconds left!” can be said to really start to make them sweat. As the rounds go on, the roasts will naturally get better, especially once sleepers and reaches start coming off the board. “You took HIM!?”

RAISE THE STAKES AFTER THE DRAFT

After the draft is over, have everyone vote on the best pick of the day. The only rule is you can’t vote for your own picks.

Maybe it was a first overall selection, or someone who slipped into later rounds as a steal. Then decide on a prize for the winner: may we suggest a custom championship belt? Or perhaps a gold-decorated clipboard, given to the Best CFL Fantasy Scout?