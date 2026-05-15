Ticats sign American defensive back Gavin Gibson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Gavin Gibson, the team announced on Friday.

Gibson, 21, played 12 games at the University of North Carolina in 2025, recording 38 total tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

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The six-foot, 185-pound native of Hickory, North Carolina, previously spent time at East Carolina (2024) and Maryland (2022-23), appearing in 33 career games and registering 84 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The club also announced that American defensive back Kendall Bohler has been released from the team.