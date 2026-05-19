3 most improved teams according to CFL players

TORONTO — Free agency and the off-season are all about building a roster capable of competing for a Grey Cup, but some teams around the league generated more buzz than others heading into 2026.

During the CFL’s off-season content capture in April, a handful of players were asked which team, other than their own, improved the most this off-season. Additional players submitted anonymous responses.

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From major free agent additions to experienced veterans changing teams, several clubs received plenty of recognition from around the league ahead of the new campaign.

Here are three teams CFL players believe improved the most this off-season.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Tiger-Cats received plenty of praise from opposing players after aggressively reshaping their roster ahead of 2026.

Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot pointed to Hamilton’s addition of linebacker Wynton McManis as one of the moves that stood out most around the league.

“I think on paper, you have to say Hamilton,” said Philpot. “Adding Wynton McManis and just big star guys like that. Of course, you do that in the sense that it’s going to make your team better.”

“I love a challenge,” said the receiver about facing Hamilton’s improved roster in Week 1. “I love Hamilton putting the Avengers together to come on down to Montreal and try to beat us. I respect it, but at the end of the day, the game’s played between the lines.”

Ottawa linebacker A.J. Allen also believes Hamilton took a major step forward.

“I think Hamilton improved a lot, and they got a lot of vibes on offence,” said Allen.

After finishing first in the East Division in 2025, the Tiger-Cats clearly aren’t satisfied with simply getting back into contention.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Even after losing several veterans from 2024’s Grey Cup-winning roster, players around the league believe Toronto quickly reloaded during the off-season.

One player specifically pointed to the Argonauts adding players like defensive lineman Ralph Holley, linebacker/defensive back Adarius Pickett and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

“It’s weird, but I would say Toronto,” said Hamilton linebacker Wynton McManis, who spent the last four seasons with the Argonauts before joining the Tiger-Cats this off-season. “We kind of lost a lot of veteran guys last season, but now they added a lot of veteran guys back.

“You add Ralph Holley, you got Amos, you got Pickett and a lot of those pieces.”

With a lot of familiar faces back in town, Toronto once again could position itself to compete near the top of the East Division.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

When the group of players at the CFL content capture were asked anonymously which team improved the most this off-season, Hamilton and Ottawa received the most attention.

The REDBLACKS led the way with eight votes after an aggressive off-season that included hiring Ryan Dinwiddie as head coach/general manager while also adding players like Allen, C.J. Reavis, Greg Bell and Ayden Eberhardt.

Hamilton finished second with four votes after bringing in several high-profile additions, including McManis, as the Tiger-Cats look to build on last season’s first-place finish in the East Division.

Winnipeg received two votes, while Toronto, Edmonton and Saskatchewan each received one vote.