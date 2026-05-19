Elks sign American defensive lineman Brandon “BJ” Thompson II

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American defensive lineman Brandon “BJ” Thompson II, the club announced Sunday. As a corresponding move, American wide receiver Ife Adeyi has been released.

Thompson adds more depth to the Elks trenches. The 27-year-old has spent the last three seasons playing pro football, most recently having suited up on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster in 2025.

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Prior to his time in the CFL, Thompson was a fifth-round selection (166th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baylor and Stephen F. Austin Product was a member of the Super Bowl winning Chiefs in 2023, before missing the 2024 season on the NFL injury list.

As a member of the Stephen F. Austin Jacks (2020-22), Thompson suited up for 33 games, registering 79 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

The Edmonton Elks also announced on Saturday the signing of American offensive lineman Erick Cade.

Cade joins the Green and Gold after spending the previous three seasons at Missouri State (2023-25). He started 32 games for the Bears, suiting up as both a right and left tackle and an offensive guard. He was originally recruited to the Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss Rebels, where he spent two years with the program (2021-22) but did not play in a game.