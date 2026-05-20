Ticats sign running back Nahree Biggins

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Nahree Biggins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Biggins, 24, played 34 career games over four seasons at Central Michigan University (2022-25), making 13 starts.

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The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Hillside, New Jersey, rushed for 676 yards on 124 carries (5.5 average) and added 22 receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown during his collegiate career. Originally a defensive back, Biggins also recorded 16 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one interception before transitioning to running back during spring 2024.

The following player has been added to the active roster from the suspended list:

American receiver Kyrese Rowan

The following players have been released from the team:

American receiver Jesse Matthews

American linebacker TaMuarion Wilson