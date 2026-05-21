Brown embracing coaching journey with Montreal through Diversity in Football Program

Micah Brown sounds like a regular visitor to the Louvre or the National Gallery of Canada when he talks about the inner workings of the Montreal Alouettes defence.

To Brown, Montreal defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe is more artist than architect — more painter than play caller.

“I like how he expresses himself through his defence – the pressure, the simplicity,” says Brown, a Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada participant working with the Als during training camp in Quebec City.

“I remember mentioning to him how I really enjoy how elegant his defence is, his terminology and how it flows with the responsibilities per position off one play call and how it all seamlessly works together.”

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A quarterback by trade, Brown possesses a keen knowledge of how all the different positions work together on both offence and defence. He played 11 seasons of professional football in 10 countries, including Germany, Finland, Poland and France, and currently serves as the defensive backs coach for the Bishop’s University Gaiters.

“I’m a short quarterback, you know, five-foot-10,” said Brown, 39. “And on top of that, I’m a short Black athletic quarterback, which the game wasn’t ready for at that time.

“Obviously, I wasn’t bigger than anybody, but I had to make sure that I could max out everything else. Could I be faster, could I be stronger, could I be quicker? I could do all those things to a certain degree or a certain level. But the one thing I knew that was untapped was my knowledge of the game and understanding and being able to apply that knowledge to the field. And that’s ultimately how I beat my competition.”

The opportunity to serve as an apprentice under Thorpe and head coach Jason Maas came through the CFL’s Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada. Now in its fifth year, the program opens doors for people from diverse cultural backgrounds, helping them gain momentum in their chosen football careers — or even assisting them in carving out a completely new path within the sport.

Brown is one of four Diversity in Football participants in the East Division. Jonathan Rose is embedded with the coaching staff in Ottawa, Leroy Ackom is working with the video crew in Toronto, and Myles Manalo is focusing on special teams, operations and personnel with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“You always want to work to be better and to be your best,” Brown said. “For me, it’s about watering the grass under my feet. Wherever I’m at, I want it to be the best, and if I end up leaving, I want it to be better than it was when I got there. It’s always one of those things about elevating.”

Brown’s path to Montreal hasn’t exactly been straight. He’s a journeyman, of sorts, with expertise in the fine art of moving house and walking into new locker rooms.

“I created the portal before the portal was a thing,” he said, referring to the modern era of player movement in college football. “For me, at the time, it was just going where opportunities were available for me to compete at the quarterback position. I went through a couple of different universities, learned a lot, met a lot of people, been through a lot of systems and different styles of offence. I think it’s definitely helped me later in life as a coach.”

Before arriving at Alouettes training camp, Brown took part in the 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaching Academy. He was one of 25 finalists named out of nearly 1,000 applicants for the academy, which creates pathways for coaches who aspire to one day work in the National Football League.

For Brown, the academy served as a homecoming of sorts in the city where he grew up.

“To be able to circle back and go there for that program was absolutely amazing,” he said. “Super grateful for that opportunity. It’s something I couldn’t even have imagined.

“Being able to leave there with a mentor, with coaches asking for my contact information and saying, ‘Hey, let’s keep in touch,’ that was real to me,” Brown said. “I still call and chat with those guys now. We’re keeping that relationship going, which I find really cool.”

No matter where he’s coaching — Montreal, Tampa or at Bishop’s in Sherbrooke, Que. — Brown calls football a people business. Thorpe, for example, might be an artist, but he also gets his players to buy in and play their part in the masterpiece.

Brown figures that many players instinctively sense that he understands the sacrifices they make in pursuit of their dream.

“A lot of guys relate with the grind and what I had to do,” he said. “I think they really respect the work ethic, the commitment, the mental fortitude, the resilience.

“They feel that, because that’s the season they’re in now, working through those things.”