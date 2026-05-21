Who should you take first overall in your CFL Fantasy draft?

TORONTO — With the CFL Canadian Draft in the rear-view mirror and training camps well underway, it’s time to look forward to the new season, in which an all-new CFL Fantasy is coming.

One of the most important components of the new look is the draft, and if you land the first overall pick, you’ll have the chance to take a potential league winner.

Here are five players worth considering to take with first overall pick who could make the biggest impact.

Even if you don’t have the first overall pick in your league’s draft, these players are still worthy of a first-round selection.

RELATED

» Sign up for updates about the launch of the new CFL Fantasy in 2026

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

» CFL Fantasy 101: East Division must-drafts, value picks and more

» CFL Fantasy 101: West Division must-drafts, value picks and more

» 5 options at running back to win your CFL Fantasy league

» 5 options at quarterback to win your CFL Fantasy league

» 3 things to know about the new CFL Fantasy

» 5 Dustin Nielson tips to win your CFL Fantasy league



1. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke was by far the best player from a fantasy perspective last season. He posted nearly 70 more total points than second place after putting up an exceptional season and claiming Most Outstanding Player and Canadian honours in the process.

Where Rourke’s fantasy value lies is in his running upside, as the 27-year-old not only was dominant through the air, but scampered for the eighth-most yards (564) and fourth-most majors (10) along the ground.

The passing and rushing combination in a BC Lions offence with weapons all around makes the Victoria, BC native the easy choice as the top quarterback and No. 1 overall player.

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Look no further than the MOP runner-up at No. 2, as Bo Levi Mitchell slotted in as not only the second-most productive pivot last season, but the second-most productive overall player.

There’s no reason to think that should change this season. The 36-year-old led the league in passing yards (5,296) and passing touchdowns (36) in 2025, while leading one of the league’s highest volume passing offences with multiple All-CFL calibre weapons around him.

3. KEON HATCHER SR. | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Rourke has to throw the ball to someone, and he targeted Keon Hatcher Sr. more often than not in their 2025 season. The 31-year-old led all receivers in fantasy points with 273.8 (fifth-best overall), receptions (102), yards (1,688), and target share (24.7 per cent).

It was a historic Lions offence in 2025, and with Rourke still at the helm and wideout Ayden Eberhardt moving on, Hatcher could very well finish as wide receiver No. 1 once again.

4. KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

After only finishing with 2.5 total points less than Hatcher last season, Kenny Lawler is worthy of being ranked as the No. 1 wideout himself following a sixth-best overall finish in 2025 (271.3 points). The 31-year-old led the CFL in touchdowns (14) and finished second in yards (1,443) and target share (22.68 per cent).

Though Tim White moved on to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team added Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Keric Wheatfall, while still having Kiondré Smith and Shemar Bridges on the roster. Lawler may have some more target competition, but he’s one of the CFL’s best at hauling in touchdowns in an offence that passed the ball second-most last season (68.9 per cent).

5. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Over the past two seasons, no other running back has put up more fantasy points or gotten more touches (targets plus carries) than Brady Oliveira. That makes the former Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian a fine choice as the top running back off the board to round out this list.

Among backs in 2025, Oliveira finished second in points per game and first in touches per game, as he was heavily involved in Winnipeg’s second-highest run frequency offence (39.4 per cent). Chris Streveler‘s retirement opens up even more opportunities for Oliveira – especially around the goal line – and with the 28-year-old already being one of the most used running backs through the air, he’s a safe choice as a top pick.